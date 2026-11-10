Hailey Bieber's Favorite Winter Tights Are Back in Stock, But They Could Sell Out Again Any Minute

No matter where you live in the U.S. or Europe, or what the weather is like, November means it's time to dress for winter. That's the message the style set is sending, with Hailey Bieber leading the charge. Despite an extended heat wave in Los Angeles, the fashion icon is embracing cold-weather dressing, wearing everything from a zip-up fleece and a long coat to tights.
Bieber has long been a fan of sheer tights, wearing them like clockwork every winter. This year, though, she's making a case for patterned tights—specifically, a pair from Calzedonia that's embellished with glitter stripes. Less than two weeks ago, she posted a photo on Instagram wearing them with an off-the-shoulder black top. Within hours, they had sold out. Given Bieber's influence in the fashion world, the quick sellout comes as no surprise.
For those who missed out, the good news is that the brand has restocked them. The timing is perfect, with the holiday season just around the corner. This under-$50 winter accessory can elevate everything from a blazer dress to a miniskirt.
Whether you've been refreshing the page waiting for a restock or are just discovering them now, keep scrolling to shop the tights. They're destined to be an essential in every fashion person's holiday wardrobe, so if you're eyeing them, don't wait to buy. There's a high chance they'll sell out again.
Shop the Rainy Glitter Tights
Calzedonia
Rainy Glitter Tights
The glitter is printed, so you won't have to worry about a rhinestone getting caught to anything.
Shop More Calzedonia Tights
Calzedonia
Dotted Lace Full Body Tights
I'd style this with a blazer dress and pumps.
Calzedonia
Nude Feeling 20 Denier Sheer Tights
From experience, I've learned that brown tights read more natural against many skin tones.
Calzedonia
Sheer Glitter and Dot Tights
Another glittery pair that will elevate any winter outfit.
Calzedonia
Sheer Essential 40 Denier Tights
If you've been meaning to restock your black sheer-tight collection, this is your sign to finally do it.
Calzedonia
Glitter Lace Tights
So fun.
calzedonia
Semi-Opaque Matte Invisible 30 Denier Tights
Style with a burgundy minidress like Kendall Jenner did.
Calzedonia
Cashmere Blend Tights
This pair features a raised geometric pattern that will add interest to any look.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.