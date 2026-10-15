These days, with the speed at which the trend cycle moves, it can be hard to know the most current way to wear something. I study trends, and even I sometimes feel behind. Fortunately, well-dressed people are more visible than ever, so if you're not sure what to wear to look "right now" instead of "so last year," you can always look to them for guidance. Case in point: Emma Roberts, who was recently spotted in New York wearing the jacket trend that takes black jeans and flat boots out of the dated pile with little to no effort.
It's all about adding a jacquard jacket. Roberts' is by the Spanish brand Maràvic and features a design made up of autumnal hues that's accented with a brown, faux-fur collar and matching wrist cuffs. For $435, you can buy her exact one, called the Opulent Jacket, if you act fast. Most sizes are already sold out.
If you weren't able to get your hands on the jacket, there are plenty more jacquard jackets out there for you to choose from. The trend has been on a slow rise over the last few months, with the intricate and grandiose outerwear showing up in the collections of brands like Chloé, Dries Van Noten, Dior, and more. Smaller labels, like SHUSHU/TONG and Chan Luu, also make elegant versions. The fabric makes everything appear more formal and interesting, which is why jackets made from it make for a perfect partner for simple basics like black jeans and flat boots. Both items need a bit more to take them from somewhat blasé to save-worthy, and a jacquard jacket is the solution this fall.
To get Emma's look, keep scrolling. All the best jacquard jackets, including her exact one, are below.
Get Emma's Look
marÀvic Collection
Opulent Jacket
Levi's
501® Original Fit Jeans
Madewell
The Paisley Ankle Boot
Shop Jacquard Jackets
ZARA
Zw Collection Floral Jacket
This one is a sell-out waiting to happen.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Floral-Jacquard Chenille Jacket
Dries Van Noten is the go-to for interesting outerwear this season.
MANGO
Jacquard Jacket With Frogging Detail
For a quieter palette.
SHUSHU/TONG
Cropped Cotton-Blend Pile-Jacquard Jacket
This jacket, black jeans, and classic black boots—you're all set for a stylish day.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.