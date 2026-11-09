Every Chic Dresser Is Wearing These 3 Accessory Trends With Jeans Right Now

Season after season, jeans are an indisputable constant. What fluctuates is what people wear them with. And who do we all look to for styling inspiration? Chic celebrities are a major source of that. Chic celebrities such as Naomi Watts—who was recently spotted in downtown NYC wearing jeans with a few buzzy accessory trends that pair perfectly with denim.
As we close out 2026, well-dressed women have been reaching for high-impact yet elegant accessories that'll elevate their jeans with ease. The three trends Watts chose to pair with her denim-and-blazer outfit were a fabric corsage brooch, a French-girl silk scarf knotted at her neck, and a Western plaque belt, which feels sleeker and more modern than Western belts of recent seasons. You can wear these accessory trends separately or all together, as Watts did. Either way, you'll have nailed the late-2026-chic-dresser look.
Keep scrolling to see Watts' styling and add the trends to your wardrobe.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.