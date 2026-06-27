Emma Corrin is a Brit vacationing in glamorous Portofino, and I'm an American working from my L.A. office, but we have one thing in common: We're wearing the exact same shoes. I've been wearing VansAuthentic Sneakers ($60) since middle school, and I'll never tire of them—I even have sepia-toned Instagram proof from 2013 in case you doubted my loyalty. Headquartered in Orange County, Vans is a SoCal staple through and through, but as Corrin just demonstrated, they're also ideal for a Euro summer spent navigating Italian cobblestone streets, traversing steep cliffside stairways, and generally walking ten times more than you would in an American suburb.
Corrin's off-white Vans sneakers have a thin blue stripe above the rubber soles, which perfectly coordinated with her blue knee-length skirt. She completed her casual outfit with a simple gray tank top, aviator sunglasses, and a baseball hat in her hand. (Don't forget that sun protection, Emma!) Scroll down to shop her classic sneakers in a range of colors.