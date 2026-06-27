Good news for retro It sneaker lovers: Nike has officially entered the 2026 chat. Earlier this year, Nike rereleased one of its beloved archival styles that originated in 1971: the Moon Shoe. It followed the release of two collaborations with Jacquemus (a designer collab being a tell-tale sign of a new It sneaker). The retro track-style sneakers have gained a fast following among the fashion crowd and celebrities (Dua Lipa and Lisa included), and Rihanna is the latest to be photographed wearing the shoes.
While out shopping in Beverly Hills this week, Rihanna was photographed wearing the pink iteration from the Nike x Jacquemus collab. They’re only available on the resale market now, but the non-collab Nike Moon shoes are an excellent alternative (and are just as buzzy). The current colorways include butter yellow, white, navy, and chocolate brown. But I will warn you that they’ve been selling fast as well. So before that happens, scroll on to see some of the chic dressers (Rihanna included) who are wearing the sneakers, and shop them in every available color for yourself.