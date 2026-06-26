Not Burgundy, Not Brown—Fall’s Next It Shoe Color Trend Is Already Here

We’re at the precipice of June and quickly moving into July’s heat, but I’m already thinking about fall. Particularly, all the fall trends are creeping in early. Fashion people always have their fingers on the pulse of the up-and-coming, and Indya Moore is no exception. She recently wore a shoe color trend fitting for the fall season, and no, it wasn’t burgundy or brown. Although those are classic colors, Moore opted to wear a much bolder hue.
While on the way to attend a Balmain dinner at Bridges, a beloved NYC restaurant, Moore was pictured wearing a slinky black satin dress with a plunging neckline, styled with sleek pointed-toe pumps in a rich shade of violet. It was the perfect pop of color for her simple black outfit. In hand, she accessorized minimally with a black envelope-shaped clutch bag. She let her striking shoes do all the talking. This shoe color trend looks particularly chic paired with black, which we all know is always worn throughout fall. Violet shoes were featured prominently on F/W 26 runways—Ferragamo, Dior, and Balenciaga, to name a few. I predict violet shoes, no matter what style, will be hitting the mainstream by the end of August. Trust me—there will inevitably be a "purple reign" come fall 2026.
If you’re feeling inspired to branch out into bolder shoe colors before the fall, keep scrolling to recreate Moore’s outfit and shop more violet shoes in a range of styles.