If you're anything like me, you're a beauty-obsessed shopping addict with a bit of a procrastination problem. Which means that you've been sifting through Amazon's overflowing cornucopia of deals on wardrobe basics, Korean skincare, and summer sandals throughout the three-day expanse of Prime Day 2026 without ever hitting "purchase" on your growing list of saved deals. Well, I have some bad news: these discounts end tonight, on June 26, and we won't see the likes of Prime Day deals until the next sales event takes place in October. But the good news is that the day's not over yet, and you can still make your way to checkout with these fabulously discounted products in tow.
Why trust me, as a professional procrastinator and recovering over-spender? I'll give you a few good reasons: I'm a beauty editor with expert knowledge of what separates a good product from a meh one, I thrive under pressure (in other words, I find the best deals once people have stopped looking), and I'm course-correcting my spendy ways, meaning I need to shop the clearance rack. Lucky for us both, deals on chic beauty brands like Rōz Hair, La Roche-Posay, and Medicube are seeing savings up to 52% off—meaning you can snag high-quality brands at ultra-low prices.