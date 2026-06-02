Before you scoff at the idea of wearing jeans in the summer, when there are so many other less-hot things you can wear, stay with me, because Hailey Bieber just schooled us all on exactly how to make denim work for summer. Something else I want to mention is that multiple brands have added lightweight jeans to their denim line-up as of late, which makes wearing jeans in the summer exponentially more doable. So let's get to Bieber's outfit.
While out and about in Los Angeles with Justin this week, Bieber was photographed in a low-key look that I'm taking upon myself to coin *the* anti-trend jean outfit of summer 2026, and here's why. Even though Bieber was wearing a long-sleeve shirt and jeans, plenty of skin was exposed, which undoubtedly helps with the heat. Her jeans sat low on her hips, and just one button was fastened on her oversized white button-down shirt. To finish off the summery jeans outfit, Bieber opted for her go-to kitten-heel thong sandals, along with a minimal The Row shoulder bag.
There you have it: Low-rise lightweight jeans, an oversized white button-down shirt, and kitten-heel thong sandals are all you need to recreate the anti-trend jean outfit of summer 2026. Keep scrolling to get started.