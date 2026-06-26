Making leggings look cool and not like the pants you put on just for hot yoga or to walk your dog when nothing else is clean is an art form, one that some have mastered more than others. Jennifer Lawrence is one of those elite-level dressers, and her most recent look only acts as further proof of her expertise in the leggings-styling subject matter.
The actress was spotted in New York City, leaving her gym looking tenfold more stylish than I ever look post-workout. Specifically, Lawrence opted for a pair of black Alo leggings, wearing them with a red Roucha windbreaker—a top choice by NYC It girls—her go-to brown Hermès Lindy bag, a black flat-brim hat, and a shoe style I wouldn't have expected: Adidas slides. I always thought of Adidas slides as a shower shoe or a sandal you wore with socks after sports practice in high school, but apparently, the $17 shoes (which are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day—run) are capable of much more. Looking at Lawrence's outfit, I seriously started questioning sneakers and flip-flops, the two shoe styles I often associate with leggings. Naturally, I ordered a pair to take advantage of the sale.
What made me press purchase? It probably has something to do with the fact that Lawrence is famous for starting shoe trends, from jelly sandals to mesh flats. When she wears something, it goes viral and sells out, and when you get the opportunity to get in on the action before that happens, you act on it. Take it from someone who's hesitated and lost one too many times. I'm not doing that again, especially when her current favorite sandal is 44% off.