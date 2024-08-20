"Ugly" Shoes Are a Big Part of EmRata's Style, But Her New Trainers Are Extremely Controversial

Truthfully, when I first saw these images of Emily Ratajkowski wearing laceless trainers, they brought back vivid memories of a very similar water-friendly style I used to be forced into as a kid at the beach. Having resented this silhouette ever since, it seems almost miraculous that Ratajkowski has just made a pair seem incredibly cool.

Slipping on a pair of slip-on trainers from the Brain Dead x Oakley Factory collaboration in an imitation python print (£155), Ratajkowski donned her most controversial shoe yet. Not one to shy way from a shoe with a built-in talking point, I've spotted the model style jelly flats, ballet trainers and mesh shoes on multiple occasions recently, but never a pair as divisive as this. Cut to the height and size of a conventional trainer, these shoes are designed without laces, and instead are lined with a lycra fabric that closely hugs the foot, keeping them in place, creating a sort of Croc/trainer hybrid.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Having stepped out in her laceless trainers several times over the past few weeks, it's clear that they're a new mainstay in her wardrobe. Recently styling them with a tailored miniskirt, Ratajkowski proved the surprising versatility of the the "ugly" trainer trend. Wearing them again a few days later with baggy khaki trousers and a fitted tank, she doubled down on the surprising trend.

Not a conventionally attractive shoe, this emerging trainer was swept in by the evolving "ugly" shoes trend that has seen Maison Margiela's Tabi flats become a fashion favourite.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeping through the wardrobes of celebrities this season, Ratajkowski isn't the only person I've spotted styling trainers sans laces as of late. Wearing a pair of estranging ballet trainers with a white ensemble, model Iris Law has taken laceless trainers out for a stroll as well.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Infused with a gorpcore energy, these new trainers are set apart from the slip-on trainers of past seasons—such as Vans's classic skater sneakers—via the thick, gripped soles, and sporty silhouettes.

Set to rival traditional trainers this coming season, read on to get ahead of the game and shop the laceless trainer trend that's backed by Emily Ratajkowski and Iris Law below.

SHOP EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S LACELESS TRAINERS:

Brain Dead X Oakley Factory Team Python Flesh £155 SHOP NOW This also comes in nine other styles.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF LACELESS TRAINERS:

Adidas Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW This also comes in white.

Zara Satin Ballet Flats £26 SHOP NOW These hybrid ballet flat trainers are set to be a major trend this season.

Mango Canvas Leather Trainers £80 SHOP NOW Trust me—these will sellout this season.

Puma Mostro Perf £135 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with a tailored miniskirt.

Salomon Rx Moc 3.0 Suede £85 SHOP NOW Salomon's trainers are a fashion persons favourites.

Our Legacy Gabe Sneakers Trainers £409 SHOP NOW These chunky trainers guarantee lasting comfort.