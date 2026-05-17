This Legging and Shoe Pairing Looks Just as Elegant on Over 60s As It Does It Girls In Their 20s

As far as personal style muse’s go, Bella Hadid has long reigned supreme. Blending '90s/Y2K nostalgia with model-off-duty ease, her playful approach to dressing has long influenced my own capsule wardrobe. With Cannes Film Festival in full swing, most stylish celebrities have been making a splash on the Côte d'Azur. A regular attendee, it wasn’t Bella whom caught my attention. The standout came from Demi Moore, in a sleek capri-legging-pointed-toe-heel combination which took my breath away.
Pictured attending the Nespresso x Brut Party, Demi Moore served as a walking juxtaposition to her character in The Substance, proving (once again) that style gets better with age. Favouring a sculptural Magda Butrym blazer, she turned to the season’s revived capri leggings to lend her look a distinct fashion-forward edge. Elegantly finished via the heart-shaped Alaïa Cœur Leather-Trimmed Pumps, the capri-pump-combo add a playful sophistication, creating a look which not only feels directional, but one worthy of stopping the scroll.
Felling like a combination I’d spotted before, it's one Bella herself favours. Attending sister Gigi Hadid’s birthday in New York this April, she too looked toward a capri legging and pointed-toe heel for an unfussy finish. Pairing hers with a skintight, draped halter-neck top, the pairing looked just as cool as Demi’s this week.
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With summer mere days away, it's a combination that will quickly become one of the hardest-working in your capsule wardrobe. From polishing the simple peasant blouse to quietly refining a lightweight funnel-neck windbreaker, its definitely a look worth saving for later. Especially if this week’s celebrity styling is anything to go by. Read on to shop the capri leggings and pointed-toe heels to wear now and well into the new season.
Shop the Capri Leggings and Pointed-toe Heels Trend:
M&S
Capri Leggings
The pintuck's make these M&S leggings look far more expensive than £18.
ALAÏA
Le CŒur Slingbacks
Shop Demi's exact heels.
Adanola
Ultimate Capri Leggings
Kendall Jenner is often spotted sporting the Adanola ultimate capri's.
topshop
Angel heeled court shoe
These would look divine with a pair of straight leg jeans.
lululemon
Lululemon Align™ High
A Who What Wear UK editors favourite.
MANGO
Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
If you like them, I'd be quick sizes are selling out fast.
Leny
Rosa Capri Leggings
The oval cut out is a sophisticated design detail you won't find just anywhere.
Ralph Lauren
Lindella Ii Leather Pump
Find me a more sophisticated pump.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
All my favourite fashion people adore the Ref's Jill pant.
Amina Muaddi
Sofia Leather Slingback Pumps
Amina Muaddi makes some of the most comfortable footwear.
Sisterly Tribe
Softsculpt Capri
A longer cut, you could go from pilates class to night out with this pair.
Sezane
Serena High Heels
Not only are these French girl approved, but the kitten heel mean's you'll be able to walk for hours without aching feet.