This Legging and Shoe Pairing Looks Just as Elegant on Over 60s As It Does It Girls In Their 20s

Style is ageless, take it from Demi Moore and Bella Hadid. Scroll to discover the styling hack they're both wearing this season.

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demi moore bella hadid carpi leggings pointed toe heel-outfit 2026
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As far as personal style muse’s go, Bella Hadid has long reigned supreme. Blending '90s/Y2K nostalgia with model-off-duty ease, her playful approach to dressing has long influenced my own capsule wardrobe. With Cannes Film Festival in full swing, most stylish celebrities have been making a splash on the Côte d'Azur. A regular attendee, it wasn’t Bella whom caught my attention. The standout came from Demi Moore, in a sleek capri-legging-pointed-toe-heel combination which took my breath away.

Pictured attending the Nespresso x Brut Party, Demi Moore served as a walking juxtaposition to her character in The Substance, proving (once again) that style gets better with age. Favouring a sculptural Magda Butrym blazer, she turned to the season’s revived capri leggings to lend her look a distinct fashion-forward edge. Elegantly finished via the heart-shaped Alaïa Cœur Leather-Trimmed Pumps, the capri-pump-combo add a playful sophistication, creating a look which not only feels directional, but one worthy of stopping the scroll.

Demi Moore is seen during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2026 in Cannes, France.

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Felling like a combination I’d spotted before, it's one Bella herself favours. Attending sister Gigi Hadid’s birthday in New York this April, she too looked toward a capri legging and pointed-toe heel for an unfussy finish. Pairing hers with a skintight, draped halter-neck top, the pairing looked just as cool as Demi’s this week.

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Bella Hadid is seen arriving at Gigi Hadid&#039;s Birthday Party on April 25, 2025 in New York City.

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With summer mere days away, it's a combination that will quickly become one of the hardest-working in your capsule wardrobe. From polishing the simple peasant blouse to quietly refining a lightweight funnel-neck windbreaker, its definitely a look worth saving for later. Especially if this week’s celebrity styling is anything to go by. Read on to shop the capri leggings and pointed-toe heels to wear now and well into the new season.

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