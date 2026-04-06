As It Turns Out, This Flat-Shoe Trend Looks Perfect With Dark-Wash Jeans

Trends swing from one side of the pendulum to the other every few years. For example, this year, my bingo card has marked off 2010strends such as low-rise jeans and wedge sneakers. Now, there's a comeback flat-shoe trend I have my eye on, and it's made its way to the closet of cool Gen ZerLily-Rose Depp, who was recently spotted wearing the trend while out and about in Los Angeles. The flat shoes in question? Suede moccasins. Yes, the style that originated thousands of years ago and cycles in and out of modern-day style is back.
Depp styled her Isabel Marant suede moccasins in laid-back, effortless fashion with a muted teal cardigan layered under a knit oatmeal-hued hoodie and baggy, dark-wash jeans. If Depp wore her inky low-waisted jeans with any other shoe trend, her look wouldn't have been quite as interesting. Most of her outfit is comprised of simple pieces, so adding a boho-chic element with these shoes to contrast the polished wash of the jeans is a fun way to experiment with an old trend to make it feel new. The runways of Miu Miu and Tod's have prominently featured moccasins recently, so it's clear they're here to stay awhile.
If you're into Depp's styling of this unexpected flat-shoe trend, keep scrolling to re-create this outfit and shop cool moccasins.