Whoever "decided" that jeans aren't a dressing option for long flights got it all wrong. Sure, some pairs aren't designed for sitting—we've all owned them and probably gotten a stomach ache as a result—but that shouldn't turn you off of wearing other, looser alternatives for flying. Actually, as someone with over 300,000 Delta miles at the moment, I prefer to wear jeans to the airport. Or rather, I prefer to wear relaxed jeans to the airport, and I'm not the only one. Alexa Chung and her boyfriend, Tom Sturridge, are supporters of the travel-jeans movement as well. It's true—I just saw photos of them both at the Cannes Airport wearing them with matching patent-leather flats—him in loafers and her choosing ballet flats from Repetto.
The result? Easy, comfortable outfits for short and long flights that, yes, include jeans. Both Chung and Sturridge opted for similarly washed, relaxed jeans, likely vintage from Levi's or another similar denim brand. What makes this denim option perfect for flying is all in the name. It's not overly stiff or tight, cutting into your skin with every step. It's subtly loose, and the fabric is soft from wear (be it genuine or manufactured). Plus, jeans are more substantial than, say, leggings or yoga pants, so they make you feel more covered—and take up more space in luggage, so by wearing them on the plane, you'll end up with room to pack that extra dress, jacket, or skirt. Now that I think about it, people who wear relaxed jeans at the airport win no matter how you look at it.
With her pair, Chung added a sporty windbreaker layered over a gray hoodie, and for shoes, she wore black socks with patent-leather ballet flats—another airport hack. (Never get caught in the security line without some foot protection in case they still ask you to remove your shoes!) Specifically, the material she chose for her footwear stood out, especially against the casual nature of the rest of her airport outfit. It automatically gave the look a bit of formality, creating a balancing effect.
In other words, everything about the travel ensemble just worked. That's why, when I get dressed to board a flight of my own tomorrow morning, I'll be following Chung's lead by pairing relaxed jeans with ballet flats (and socks!). Get the look for yourself below.
Alexa Chung's Cannes Airport Jeans Outfit
Miu Miu
Technical Silk Blouson Jacket
Levi's
501® '90s Jeans
Nordstrom
Ribbed Dress Socks
repetto
Cendrillon Ballerinas
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