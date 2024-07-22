Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Made Hot Pants Look Elegant, and Honestly, I'm Shocked
Paul Mescal isn't the only Normal People star with a thing for short shorts. His close friend and co-star in the cult-favorite TV series, Daisy Edgar-Jones, proved that she is just as much of an expert in the hot-pants field as Mescal if not more of one.
Throughout her recent press tour for Twisters in New York City, Edgar-Jones has dominated in the street-style department, exploring various aesthetics with expert-level grace—including boho with not one, but two Chloé by Chemena Kamali dresses; dark romance, with a black, completely sheer 16Arlington gown; and office siren, with a fitted Magda Butrym suit fit with on-trend capri pants. And her stylist Dani Michelle's work isn't over.
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag ($3980) and loafers; Sportmax sunglasses
Edgar-Jones's latest look is but another ensemble for fashion's record books, and not just because it featured Mescal's signature short shorts. Who What Wear's July cover star chose a patent-leather jacket in Gucci's signature burgundy hue, a cropped white tank, and a pair of black hot pants for a nighttime occasion in Midtown. With the combo, she added some Resort 2025 flatform loafers and a mini Jackie bag in the same color as her sleek topper, both from Gucci as well. The look is simpler than others she's debuted these last few weeks, but that doesn't take away from its appeal. In fact, it only proves how versatile of a dresser Edgar-Jones is, something we're excited to witness her and her stylist play around with as her acting career continues to flourish.
Ahead, shop the controversial hot-pants trend that this dynamic styling duo made look as elegant as any tailored suit or glamorous gown. Just remember to use Edgar-Jones's NYC ensemble as inspo the first time you wear it.
Shop the hot pants trend:
Ref is stacked with micro shorts right now, with each pair selling out faster than the next.
Elsa Hosk loves hot pants as much as I do, so of course, she designed a chic pair for Helsa.
These are from Mango's Selection line, which is arguably the brand's highest quality offering and most fashionable.
I've had these in my cart for a few weeks now. I think it's time to finally press purchase.
You're going to look 6 ft. tall in these, no matter how tall you are.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
