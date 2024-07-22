Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Made Hot Pants Look Elegant, and Honestly, I'm Shocked

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Image/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal isn't the only Normal People star with a thing for short shorts. His close friend and co-star in the cult-favorite TV series, Daisy Edgar-Jones, proved that she is just as much of an expert in the hot-pants field as Mescal if not more of one.

Throughout her recent press tour for Twisters in New York City, Edgar-Jones has dominated in the street-style department, exploring various aesthetics with expert-level grace—including boho with not one, but two Chloé by Chemena Kamali dresses; dark romance, with a black, completely sheer 16Arlington gown; and office siren, with a fitted Magda Butrym suit fit with on-trend capri pants. And her stylist Dani Michelle's work isn't over.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Image/Getty Images)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag ($3980) and loafers; Sportmax sunglasses

Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag $3980 SHOP NOW

Edgar-Jones's latest look is but another ensemble for fashion's record books, and not just because it featured Mescal's signature short shorts. Who What Wear's July cover star chose a patent-leather jacket in Gucci's signature burgundy hue, a cropped white tank, and a pair of black hot pants for a nighttime occasion in Midtown. With the combo, she added some Resort 2025 flatform loafers and a mini Jackie bag in the same color as her sleek topper, both from Gucci as well. The look is simpler than others she's debuted these last few weeks, but that doesn't take away from its appeal. In fact, it only proves how versatile of a dresser Edgar-Jones is, something we're excited to witness her and her stylist play around with as her acting career continues to flourish.

Ahead, shop the controversial hot-pants trend that this dynamic styling duo made look as elegant as any tailored suit or glamorous gown. Just remember to use Edgar-Jones's NYC ensemble as inspo the first time you wear it.

Shop the hot pants trend:

Reformation June Short $128 SHOP NOW Ref is stacked with micro shorts right now, with each pair selling out faster than the next.

Helsa Washed Linen Micro Short $168 SHOP NOW Elsa Hosk loves hot pants as much as I do, so of course, she designed a chic pair for Helsa.

H&M Rib-Knit Mini Shorts $28 SHOP NOW This contrast-color option is beyond chic.

MANGO Knitted Briefs $26 SHOP NOW These are from Mango's Selection line, which is arguably the brand's highest quality offering and most fashionable.

COS Ribbed-Knit Shorts $49 SHOP NOW Comfy and cool. What more could you want?

Reformation Mia Low Waist Linen Skort $148 SHOP NOW This one's a skort, making me want to buy it even more.

NBD Daphne Hot Shorts $178 SHOP NOW Sleek's the word.

Reformation Scout Short $128 SHOP NOW Need.

MANGO Linen Skort $60 SHOP NOW More summer skorts, please!

ZARA Beaded Embroidered Shorts $70 SHOP NOW I've had these in my cart for a few weeks now. I think it's time to finally press purchase.

Reformation Chloe Silk Shorts $128 SHOP NOW These tiny silk shorts have your name on them.