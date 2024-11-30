Women From Copenhagen to Ibiza Are Wearing This Anti-Neutral Print
Everyone online may be hopping on the demure, mindful train, but fashion people around Europe and Canada aren't interested in discretion right now. They're making an entrance in loud, fabulous leopard-print pieces.
According to trusted fashion sources (me), the leopard-print outfit trend has never really been out, but it's really, really in this season. This is great news because, as we all know, leopard print absolutely counts as a neutral.
Despite its propensity to make a statement, leopard print goes with pretty much any color and texture and beautifully toes the line between flirty and elegant. Plus, if it's good enough for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy…
On recent runways, leopard has been spotted (sorry) at Celine, Alaïa, and Oscar de la Renta, and on the more affordable end of things, I'm adding so many pieces to my cart right now. Between Ganni's romantic bow-adorned cami and Steve Madden's cool-girl printed sneakers, incorporating leopard-print staples into my wardrobe has never been easier.
Scroll down to shop Who What Wear's edit of the best leopard-print styles.
Leopard print, bows, and ruffles make the perfect trifecta for that jeans-and-a-cute-top uniform.
This upgrade on a classic denim skirt looks incredible with knee-high boots.
Sneakers are a fabulous way to incorporate the leopard-print trend without going for the full look.
