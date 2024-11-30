Women From Copenhagen to Ibiza Are Wearing This Anti-Neutral Print

Everyone online may be hopping on the demure, mindful train, but fashion people around Europe and Canada aren't interested in discretion right now. They're making an entrance in loud, fabulous leopard-print pieces.

According to trusted fashion sources (me), the leopard-print outfit trend has never really been out, but it's really, really in this season. This is great news because, as we all know, leopard print absolutely counts as a neutral.

Despite its propensity to make a statement, leopard print goes with pretty much any color and texture and beautifully toes the line between flirty and elegant. Plus, if it's good enough for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy…

On recent runways, leopard has been spotted (sorry) at Celine, Alaïa, and Oscar de la Renta, and on the more affordable end of things, I'm adding so many pieces to my cart right now. Between Ganni's romantic bow-adorned cami and Steve Madden's cool-girl printed sneakers, incorporating leopard-print staples into my wardrobe has never been easier.

Scroll down to shop Who What Wear's edit of the best leopard-print styles.

Edikted Print Straight Leg Jeans $82 SHOP NOW Grunge but make it fashion.

Ganni Leopard Textured Jacquard Peplum Camisole $275 SHOP NOW Leopard print, bows, and ruffles make the perfect trifecta for that jeans-and-a-cute-top uniform.

Damson Madder Lily Carpenter Mini Skirt $100 SHOP NOW This upgrade on a classic denim skirt looks incredible with knee-high boots.

Bardot Lilah Corset Dress $177 SHOP NOW An evening dress in leopard print is sure to make an impression.

Lioness Rendezvous One Shoulder Top $69 SHOP NOW The going-out top, 2024 edition.

Frame Gillian Leopard Print Puff Sleeve Silk Top $378 SHOP NOW Yep, you can wear leopard print to work.