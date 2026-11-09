Cate Blanchett’s contributions to fashion are nothing short of memorable. Though her red carpet looks always err on the theatrical side, from her Hodakova top made from hundreds of silver spoons to her “watermelon” moment in a Haider Ackermann x Jean Paul Gaultier gown at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, the actor seems to temper this outlandish disposition in her off-duty moments.
Just this past weekend, Blanchett stepped out for an event hosted at London’s prestigious Claridge’s hotel. On the step-and-repeat, she appeared every bit the sartorial eccentric, wearing an ethereal gown featuring a painted landscape by Mary Katrantzou. However, the moment the evening was over, she slipped into something more casually chic; a pair of Converse trainers, baggy jeans and a Burberry trench coat.
Though the latter has been synonymous with impeccable British dressing for centuries—after all, some of the luxury brand’s signature styles possess names derived from the posh inner-city suburbs—it’s refreshing to see this buttoned-up style be softened through her addition of nostalgic trainers.
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Indeed, on the heels of Vans being named as one of the hottest products of Q3 in Lyst’s quarterly roundup of viral items, Blanchett has taken the interest for “dated” sneakers in stride by reprising a pair she’s long held an affinity for. As cinephiles might remind you, she famously wore them in Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.
Still, she’s not the only member of the celebrity style set who has a penchant for the clean-cut, high-top style. Earlier this year, Margot Robbie stepped out for a stroll through Notting Hill alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, stopping to pay a visit to the Golborne Road boutique of designer Rejina Pyo. For the occasion, she did so in a pair of baggy jeans, a leather coat and black Converse trainers. Surprisingly, both Blanchett and Robbie were accented by red knitwear. Coincidence? We think not.
After all, when a look is co-signed by two of the greats, how can you fault it? Relaxed, tailored and slightly nostalgic, shop the essentials you need to recreate the silhouette yourself below.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.