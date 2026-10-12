Not to say that black pants and sneakers automatically look dated by any means, but such a classic combination doesn't necessarily look trend-forward automatically either. So if the latter is your goal, the easiest way to achieve it this fall (and on from there) is with the accessory trend the chicest, coolest of It girls, Zoë Kravitz, just wore in NYC.
Kravitz was spotted in Manhattan over the weekend wearing the aforementioned black pants with black Adidas Samba sneakers and an oversized white button-down. And the 2026 accessory trend I'm referring to is a sheer skinny scarf, which she casually draped over her shoulders. In the past, a scarf of this nature may have been put in the dressy eveningwear box, but Kravitz and a slew of other fashion people have recently proven that it's even cooler to wear it with more casual looks. You can wear it as Kravitz did, you can knot it, or drape it around your neck with the ends cascading down your back—just a few of many ideas for styling the versatile trend.
Scroll on to see Kravitz's chic look and shop sheer skinny scarves for your own black-pants-and-sneakers outfits (or any other outfit, for that matter).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.