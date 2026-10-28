To anyone looking in from the outside, fashion's more important moments might seem to be all high-glamour—occasions such as The Met Gala, Fashion Month, and The Oscars certainly perpetuate that stereotype. But for those of us who actually work in fashion, the arrival of Lyst's Quarterly Index is just as important as any of the above.
Released today, the Q3 2026 Index ranks fashion's hottest brands and products, drawing on data from 160 million annual shoppers on the Lyst platform, alongside signals from social media, search, editorial and emerging AI discovery channels, offering a valuable insight into the products capturing the industry's attention—and, more importantly, the buys that are translating that interest into action.
So, naturally, our team was quick to take a look at this season's latest rankings. Among some of the more predictable entries, including Balenciaga's Rodeo bag and Chanel's ballet flats, I spotted a retro trainer trend that stood out as a particularly interesting contender for a comeback.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Securing a coveted fourth place among the top 10 hottest products, Vans' Premium Authentic trainers are proof that fashion's appetite for understated, low-profile footwear shows no signs of slowing. Sitting on the list alongside Celine x Reebok's Freestyle Lo trainers, the classic canvas design taps into the pared-back trainer styles that defined so much of the 2010s—and are now finding their way back into fashion's favour.
According to Lyst, interest in Vans is up 29% year on year, fuelled in part by a renewed appetite for 2010s fashion nostalgia. But there's more to the resurgence than sentimentality. The Authentic's unfussy silhouette also speaks to the wider shift towards versatile footwear that's been gaining momentum across the year.
And, of course, there's the wearability—these trainers look just as good with this season's favourite stovepipe jeans as they do with smarter tailoring and trousers. Familiar, easy to style and uncomplicated—their return feels especially well timed.
With Lyst's seal of approval, the Vans Authentic's resurgence looks set to continue. Better still, if you held onto your original pair, you might not need to buy into the trend at all. For everyone else, I've rounded up the best Vans Authentic trainers to shop below.
Shop Vans Authentic Trainers:
Vans
Premium Authentic 44 Shoes
This light, buttermilk shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Vans
Premium Authentic 44 Shoes
The checkerboard design is a classic for a reason.
Vans
Premium Authentic 44 Shoes
These simple black trainers are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Vans
Premium Authentic 44 Shoes
Style these with jeans or dress them up with tailored trousers.
Vans
Premium Authentic Shoes
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Vans
Premium Authentic Shoes
Just watch: zebra print is about to be one of autumn's biggest trends.
Vans
Authentic Shoes
These light beige shoe are perfect for daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.