Daisy Edgar-Jones is currently in the middle of one of those press tours that breaks the fashion internet as she prepares for the release of Sense and Sensibility, which is out October 16. Her stylist, Dani Michelle, is pulling out all the stops and putting her client in a slew of vintage Chloé, custom Miu Miu, and new Alaïa. Even with all that to contend with, though, I've found myself obsessing over the shoe color she recently paired with jeans and a period-appropriate corset, of course. It might not be a traditionally exciting fashion topic to zero in on, but the shoe-and-jeans combination was too chic for me to ignore.
Here are all the details: For one of her many press events this week, Edgar-Jones stepped out in Tribeca wearing a strapless lace-covered corset with classic kick-flare jeans that appear to be vintage. With the simple-yet-elevated ensemble, she skipped black pumps, wearing a pair of tan leather kitten heels instead. Black would have been harsh against her mid-wash denim; tan, however, perfectly balanced the film's soft, ethereal energy with modern style.
WHO: Daisy Edgar-Jones
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Pairing tan heels with jeans isn't anything new for Michelle, who styled her other client, Hailey Bieber, in the same pairing last year. Bieber chose a sold-out pair of Jude mules and her go-to vintage Levi's. She finished off the look with a dalmatian-print Chanel bag and a cream Phoebe Philo hooded jacket. Again, her shoe color choice stood out even more than all the statement pieces included in her look.
Clearly, all the It girls are wearing tan heels, especially with vintage lighter-wash denim that needs a more subtle, neutral heel color to avoid intense contrast, especially when something light is on top. Shop our favorite pairs below.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.