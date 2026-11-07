Generally speaking, the less visible underwear is, the better. But Cara Delevingne just made a pretty convincing case for breaking that rule. At the Los Angelesred carpet premiere of her new film, Club Kid, she intentionally showed off her Commando Invisible Rib Girl Shorts ($28) under a Jean Paul Gaultier S/S 27 blazer worn as a dress. While Delevingne chose to flaunt the panties, rest assured, they do disappear beneath your clothes thanks to Commando's signature "bonded fusion technology."
Delevingne's exact pair of underwear is so popular that it sold out on Nordstrom's website, but I found it fully in stock on Amazon. While Delevingne was styled by Jason Bolden, fellow celebrity stylist Molly Dickson is also a fan of Commando. Dickson previously told Who What Wear that the brand is a favorite among her clients. "We always pack a ton of Commando undies in our clients' suitcases for their press tours," said Dickson, whose roster includes McKenna Grace, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Greenblatt, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Hale, Keke Palmer, Camila Mendes, and others. Inspired by these celebs, scroll down to shop Commando underwear.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.