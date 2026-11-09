You Have To See These New Pieces From Anine Bing— I Like These 14

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Models wear fall and winter new arrivals from Anine Bing.
(Image credit: Anine Bing)
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As a shopping editor, I'm always on the lookout for amazing new arrivals on the retail front. Recently, I did a quick browse of the new arrivals from Anine Bing, and I was pleasantly surprised. Obviously, I couldn't keep these amazing finds to myself, so I've highlighted a handful of new arrivals that are absolutely worth taking a closer look at ahead.

If you've been scouring the internet for new fall and winter pieces, look no further. Looking for a beautiful coat that tackles cold weather in style? Maybe pair it with the perfect pair of black jeans? There are even some very on-trend, chic purple clothing finds that'll get you endless compliments. Keep scrolling to find your soon-to-be favorite Anine Bing new arrivals today.

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Chinazor &quot;Chichi&quot; Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.