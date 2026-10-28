I'm not saying that I can predict the future, but I'm not saying that I can't either—at least in terms of fashion trends. Case in point: Earlier this week, I ordered a pair of cobalt-blue leggings. That night, I came across photos of Mary Beth Barone, everyone's current favorite funny It girl, wearing leggings in the exact same royal-blue shade.
Barone, who was spotted walking in NYC with Joe Alwyn (she's starring with him in an upcoming romantic comedy that she wrote), paired her cobalt leggings with white sneakers and a quarter-zip pullover. I find leggings in this shade to be just as versatile as winter staples black and burgundy, and given that cobalt is set to be *the* color trend of 2027, it makes sense that it's already infiltrating every fashion category there is—leggings included.
Activewear brands have fully caught on to the cobalt craze, and you'll find plenty of cool options via Form, Lululemon, Aritzia, Nike, and more. Keep scrolling to shop my current picks.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.