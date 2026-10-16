Just because it's fall doesn't mean we have to put away those quintessential warm-weather staples, like white sneakers. In fact, this shoe style looks even fresher and crisper as the cooler season sets in. All that to say, if you want to seamlessly transition your white sneakers into late fall and winter and style them in a way that looks cool, effortless, and modern, there's one legging trend that pairs perfectly: side-stripe leggings.
This week, while walking around New York City, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in a chic athleisure look featuring a graphic long-sleeve shirt, side-stripe leggings, and a flannel shirt tied around her waist. She accessorized the off-duty outfit with a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a shoulder bag. And as you can probably guess, she finished the look with white sneakers.
Lawrence's leggings were a classic Adidas pair, instantly recognizable by the brand's signature stripes running down the sides. But you don't need Adidas to get the look. Side-stripe leggings have become a versatile wardrobe staple, with several brands offering their own takes on the look. From bold single stripes to slimmer double lines, there's a style for every preference.
If you're looking to refresh your white sneakers with a new-season legging trend, this is the one I'd recommend adding to your wardrobe. Read on to shop my edit of the best side-stripe leggings.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.