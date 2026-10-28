Every Good Winter 2026 Airport Outfit Will Include This It Item—Trust Me

We're quickly approaching winter travel season, and there's no harm in starting to think about cold-weather airport outfits now. A great place to look for inspiration is undoubtedly the stylish celebrities who are regularly spotted at airports around the world, and Katie Holmes is one of the latest, as she paid a visit to JFK earlier this week.
As anyone who has ever traveled during winter knows, you're probably going to have to wear your coat or jacket on the plane, unless you have limitless luggage space. And that's exactly what Holmes did, and the outerwear trend she chose is quickly becoming an It item this season: a printed coat or jacket. Holmes opted to wear a cropped black-and-white checked coat with her white button-down, jeans, and black loafers. Instead of wearing a coat or jacket in a solid neutral color that subtly blends in, she made it the focal point of the otherwise simple outfit. Even if you decide to wear something especially casual for your winter flights, such as leggings or sweats, a printed jacket or coat will elevate your outfit in an instant.
The verdict is that a printed coat, whether checked, brocade, or animal print, to name a few popular options, is the key to chic winter airport outfits. Keep scrolling to shop a few of my carefully selected favorites.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.