I'm a Shopping Director—These New Items From Free People Will Make You Look Chic

This trench, though.

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Free People
(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler)

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.

Let's get shopping, everyone. For this curation, I turned my focus to Free People's gorgeous fall-and-winter lineup. As a longtime wearer who already owns many of the brand's jeans, knits, and jackets (FYI, that's me above in a stunning Free People trench), I wanted to share the current standouts alongside the best finds in outerwear, tees, dresses, and boots. Read on for my full edit. I'm sure you'll find one (or several!) new seasonal staples. Enjoy! Xx

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.