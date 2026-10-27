I'm a Shopping Director—These New Items From Free People Will Make You Look Chic

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.
I own a few of the We the Free barrel-leg jeans, and I'm eager to try these twisted bowed jeans that are cool and fresh for the season. I'd style them with a long-sleeve white tee, a sweater around the shoulders, and mules.
Free People
Solstice Cashmere Pullover
Yes, this cashmere sweater is dreamy. Yes, I know because I have it in my closet. I'm really feeling navy this season, especially styled with purple or yellow.
Free People
We the Free Drop Down Washed Funnel-Neck Trench
Toss this funnel-neck trench over literally any outfit, and you've created a directional silhouette that reads "cool fashion person." Basically, any high-neck jacket is It for the season.
Free People
Libra Wool-Blend Coat
Free People's heavier coats are also fan favorites, and this longline style caught my eye first. Similarly to the trench above, it will make an entire outfit.
Free People
We the Free Perfect Oversized Long Sleeve Top
I am actually living in long-sleeve tees right now, and the name of this one says it all—perfect. I know you'll wear it all the time.
Free People
Weeping Willows Maxi Dress
Looking for a gorgeous dress for events or to simply wear with your favorite jacket? Look no further. The print here is breathtaking.
Free People
Carry on Loafers
Loafers are my jam—bonus points for the ruched detail. This chocolate-brown pair looks far more expensive than it is.
Free People
Chill Thrill Fleece Set
Do not sleep on the FP Movement range. You'll uncover everything you need—fashionable sets, leggings, bras, tanks, and so on.
Free People
We the Free Lexi Striped Button Down Shirt
I have my eye on this striped button-down shirt. There are actually buttons on the side as well to play with the shape.
Free People
We the Free Parker Suede Tote
There are so many fun accessories at Free People at the moment, including this stunning tote.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.