Wow, This Nordstrom Sale Has All of the Items Fashion People Want to Wear—These Chic Finds Won't Stay in Stock

Nordstrom dropped new fall markdowns recently, and surprisingly, the retailer added an extra 20% off clearance items through November 2. Trust me. The pieces in this offering are good—fashion-person good. The relevant trends and elevated basics we want to wear are included.
Below, I rounded up the best items from the Nordstrom sale that I don't think will stay in stock for long. If you need cool sweaters to get you through the season and beyond, I've got you. Designer denim? On it. What about compliment-worthy flats and sneakers? Done. Keep scrolling for all of that and so much more.
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Hello, on-sale Levi's.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Fashion people adore Nordstrom cashmere.
AGOLDE
Sona Pinstripe Oversize Button-Up Shirt
Into the oversize cut.
PUMA
Speedcat Go Étoile Sneakers
Pretty ballet sneakers!
Nordstrom
Cashmere Scarf
A great gift idea.
Caslon
Roll Neck Sweater
Cute and easy.
Sam Edelman
Saige Booties
These boots look more expensive than they are.
Damson Madder
Remie Long Sleeve Striped Rugby Shirt
Darling.
Caslon
Wool & Cashmere Raglan Sweater
I like this color.
adidas
Japan Low Top Sneakers
Cool.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan
This cardigan comes in a few colors.
Reformation
Wiley Long Sleeve Knit Top
Neckline!
Open Edit
Curator Crepe Midrise Pleated Trousers
Sleek.
Marc Fisher
Visola Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Style these boots with your favorite skirt.
Bernardo
Structured Wool Blend Coat
A navy coat is wildly chic.
Caslon
Drawstring Wide Leg Chambray Pants
Cute!
Donna Karan New York
Herringbone Wool Double Breasted Coat
There's a nice darting detail on the back.
Tory Burch
Mellow Mules
Fun mules.
Bernardo
Quilted Hooded Jacket
You'll get a lot of wear out of this jacket.
Caslon
Long Sleeve Slub Crewneck T-Shirt
Wear on its own or for layering.
Avec Les Filles
Plaid Relaxed Belted Funnel Neck Coat
Into the plaid.
Tory Burch
Hank Sneakers
The color!
Cole Haan Signature
Leather Bomber Jacket
Nice shape.
Via Spiga
Faux Fur Bomber
Adore.
Wit & Wisdom
Stripe Rib Top
Excellent basic.
Nordstrom
Sylvie Loafers
Versatile.
Sam Edelman
Double Breasted Trench Coat With Faux Suede Detail
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.