Wow, This Nordstrom Sale Has All of the Items Fashion People Want to Wear—These Chic Finds Won't Stay in Stock

An extra 20% off clearance!

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Woman wearing a striped button-down and blue jeans.
(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Nordstrom dropped new fall markdowns recently, and surprisingly, the retailer added an extra 20% off clearance items through November 2. Trust me. The pieces in this offering are good—fashion-person good. The relevant trends and elevated basics we want to wear are included.

Below, I rounded up the best items from the Nordstrom sale that I don't think will stay in stock for long. If you need cool sweaters to get you through the season and beyond, I've got you. Designer denim? On it. What about compliment-worthy flats and sneakers? Done. Keep scrolling for all of that and so much more.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.