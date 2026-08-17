How to Spot an It Girl in 2026: This Bag Color and This Pretty Heel Trend

If you favor simple, classic outfits and often use accessories and shoe trends to make them more interesting and fresh, Kaia Gerber is a great person to look to for inspiration. Her effortless, cool wardrobe is filled with low-key yet polished pieces, such as slip skirts, trench coats, pull-on pants, cropped tees and tanks, and low-rise jeans. That brings me to her latest low-key outfit, which she paired with a bag color and heel style that made it feel even more special and trend-forward.
Gerber started with a cropped T-shirt and fold-over bootcut leggings. The bag trend she chose was a cobalt-blue style by Chanel. Cobalt is one of 2026's biggest color trends, so it undoubtedly makes any outfit it's paired with look of-the-moment. The heel trend she opted for was ballet heels. Gerber is a longtime fan of ballet flats and has been spotted repeatedly this year wearing a similar style with a low block heel. Sure, this is somewhat of a classic style as opposed to being trendy, but since the shoes are kind of everywhere right now, I'd absolutely call them a trend.
In summary, cobalt bags and ballet heels, whether worn together or separately, are the sign of an It girl in 2026. Scroll on to see Gerber wearing both in L.A. a few days ago and shop the trends for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.