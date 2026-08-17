I Won't Gatekeep— Put These 14 Pretty Aritzia Arrivals On Your Radar

I don't know about you, but I can't wait for cool temperatures, colorful leaves, and all the cozy activities that represent the fall. If you're also looking forward to the quickly approaching fall months, then you've landed in the perfect place. Recently, I've been looking to beef up my go-to seasonal staples, and Aritzia's new arrivals have been surprisingly so good. I've highlighted the best of the best from the retailer's latest drop just to make your shopping experience as seamless as possible.
Are you in the market for some versatile denim? Perhaps you're in the market for a chic pencil skirt? You can find these and many more rich-looking clothing items from Aritzia below. Happy shopping!
Shop Aritzia New Arrivals for Fall 2026
Aritzia
Jones Bomber - Leather
You'll wear this beauty for years to come.
Aritzia
Tenet Jacket - Eversential™ Light
Cute jacket styles have been having a moment.
Denim Forum
Denim Forum the Farrah Lo-Rise Wide Jean
If you feel called to wear low-rise jeans, these are a safe bet.
Aritzia
Oculus Jacket - Crepette™
Babaton
Optics Skirt - Sway Crepe
Add this cute blazer for a stunning full suit.
Babaton
Chronicle Slim Poplin Shirt
Add a fitted button-down to your staples rotation.
Aritzia
Generation Blazer - Crepette™
Aritzia
Bare Cashmere Bloor Sweater
Light knits will get you so far.
Aritzia
The Nightingale Trench Coat - City Twill
Love this on-trend take on a classic.
Aritzia
The Finch Trench Coat - City Twill
If you prefer a timeless look, grab this beauty.
Denim Forum
Denim Forum the ‘90s Snatched Hi-Rise Straight Jean
Here's a high rise option for those that despise lower rises.
Aritzia
Bare Cashmere Noteworthy Shortsleeve Cardigan
Short-sleeved knits are a must this fall.