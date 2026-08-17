I Won't Gatekeep— Put These 14 Pretty Aritzia Arrivals On Your Radar

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Two women are chatting wearing cute pics. One is wearing a dress over khaki trousers wit a plaid shirt around the waist. The other is wearing a barn jacket, pencil skirt, and mules.
(Image credit: Claire Gullion for Who What Wear)
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I don't know about you, but I can't wait for cool temperatures, colorful leaves, and all the cozy activities that represent the fall. If you're also looking forward to the quickly approaching fall months, then you've landed in the perfect place. Recently, I've been looking to beef up my go-to seasonal staples, and Aritzia's new arrivals have been surprisingly so good. I've highlighted the best of the best from the retailer's latest drop just to make your shopping experience as seamless as possible.

Are you in the market for some versatile denim? Perhaps you're in the market for a chic pencil skirt? You can find these and many more rich-looking clothing items from Aritzia below. Happy shopping!

Shop Aritzia New Arrivals for Fall 2026

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Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.