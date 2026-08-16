Kaia Gerber has had a big summer. The supermodel-cum-literary-enthusiast-cum-actor has spent most of the season gallivanting around the globe to promote her performance in Ryan Murphy’s new steamy ‘80s teen thriller, The Shards. As a certified bibliophile, it should come as no surprise to hear that she plays a starring role in the television adaptation of the book of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis. So, whilst many of her contemporaries were cruising on yachts around the Mediterranean, Gerber took to the road in custom Prada and bespoke Valentino couture to publicise the show. (Including sitting down with none other than Who What Wear UK whilst she was in London.)
Now, with it already the number one most-watched series on Disney+, it appears that Gerber finally has the opportunity to take the much-needed downtime she deserves. But it appears there’s no rest for the wicked or the sartorially inclined, with Gerber using one of her first days off in months to deliver a stellar case of autumn wardrobe envy. Stepping out in Los Angeles alongside her boyfriend, fellow actor and nepo baby Lewis Pullman, she reminded us of the cold weather’s impending arrival by wearing an outfit every chic dresser will be clambering to recreate once this heatwave ends.
Indeed, whilst out for dinner, the 24-year-old opted for a timeless formula that consisted of a black dress, trench coat and black ballet flats. She accessorised the look with a cobalt blueChanel flap bag and a chocolate brown scarf, two of the biggest colour trends of the past year. Despite founding Library Science, a book club that highlights underrepresented voices and debut worlds, her approach to personal style could never be described as too studious.
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In fact, between her pumps and beige trench coat, her ensemble looks certifiable Parisian, with these pieces cardinal staples in any French woman’s wardrobe. Earlier this year, Gerber even teamed up with French footwear designer Repetto to create a collection of block-heel ballet flats inspired by dance and famous German choreographer Pina Bausch.
She might not have had an ordinary Euro Summer like the rest of us, but it’s safe to say that this season, she’s taking cues from the best style from across the continent. Classic, elegant and chic, shop Kaia Gerber’s stylish autumn uniform below.
Shop Kaia Gerber's Trench Coat, Black Dress and Ballet Flats Autumn Outfit:
Sézane
Clyde Coat
For the ultimate collection of French outerwear, reach for Sézane.
Reformation
Lilibet Knit Dress
Reformation pieces are constantly in rotation in Kaia Gerber's wardrobe.
Aeyde
Onda Bow-Detailed Leather Pumps
This supple leather will feel soft as butter.
With Nothing Underneath
Chatsworth Car Coat
From the hills of Hollywood to the sprawling countryside of the Costwolds, this car coat will suit every occasion.
ZARA
Polyamide Midi Dress
Kaia Gerber made the LBD her go-to during the press tour for The Shards, and this piece emulates this silhouette perfectly.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
From the oversized bow to the gathered ruching around the foot, this style is so chic.
& Other Stories
Belted Car Coat
With lightweight fabric, this longline shape is ideal for
Mango
Fitted Halter-Neck Dress
A style you can elevate from day-to-night.
Reformation
Inez Pump
Beloved by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, this style is the sleekest version of ballet pumps imaginable.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.