Just So You Know: Banana Republic Dropped Some Seriously Chic Arrivals–These 14 Are The Best

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This week's new arrivals are seriously impressive. If you're in the market for a little closet refresh ahead of fall, you've landed in the perfect place. The latest arrivals from Banana Republic have such an elevated vibe with many rich-looking staples you'll want to wear for the foreseeable future. Don't worry. As your resident shopping bestie, I couldn't leave you hanging. I've scored every single item from the latest drop and chose to highlight a handful of top picks just for you.

Prepare to wear these gorgeous items on repeat. In the mix of recent arrivals are some to-good-to-pass-up items that are sure to become a fall staple for the coming months. From a gorgeous satin dress that'll get you endless compliments to on-trend lace-trimmed shorts, there's so much retail goodness to be discovered.

Shop Banana Republic New Arrivals August 2026

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Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.