This week's new arrivals are seriously impressive. If you're in the market for a little closet refresh ahead of fall, you've landed in the perfect place. The latest arrivals from Banana Republic have such an elevated vibe with many rich-looking staples you'll want to wear for the foreseeable future. Don't worry. As your resident shopping bestie, I couldn't leave you hanging. I've scored every single item from the latest drop and chose to highlight a handful of top picks just for you.
Prepare to wear these gorgeous items on repeat. In the mix of recent arrivals are some to-good-to-pass-up items that are sure to become a fall staple for the coming months. From a gorgeous satin dress that'll get you endless compliments to on-trend lace-trimmed shorts, there's so much retail goodness to be discovered.
Shop Banana Republic New Arrivals August 2026
Banana Republic
Layered Georgette-Satin Maxi Skirt
A chic staple that'll take you from work to date night.
Banana Republic
Mesh Tie-Neck Maxi Dress
Wedding guest dress anyone?
Banana Republic
Crinkle Knit Polo
Lightweight knits are perfect for fall transitional season.
Banana Republic
High-Rise Ponte Culotte
This silhouette is having a huge moment right now.
Banana Republic
Suede Block-Heel Sandal
Pair with your favorite pants, skirts, and dresses.
Banana Republic
Crepe Asymmetrical Wrap Midi Skirt
Banana Republic
Matte Jersey Paneled Maxi Dress
Banana Republic
Ruched Jersey Midi Dress
Banana Republic
Stretch-Satin Lace-Trim Short
This is your sign to finally try some lace-trimmed shorts.
Banana Republic
Cotton Twill Barrel Midi Dress
Such a gorgeous silhouette.
Banana Republic
Strappy Linen Mini Dress
An LBD never hurt anybody.
Banana Republic
Aurelia Italian Satin Sleeveless Trapeze Dress
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress