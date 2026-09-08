Trust Sienna To Be the First to Wear This Jacket Trend—Soon, Every Chic Londoner Will Be Doing the Same

Always ahead of the rest—discover the Sienna-approved jacket trend we'll all be wearing in just a few months.

Natalie Munro&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Sienna Miller poses on the red carpet wearing a black knee-length dress with a camel coat and pink suede heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

It should come as no surprise that Sienna Miller is the first to style the jacket trend we'll all be wearing in a few months' time. Typically ahead of the rest of us, the actor attended a red-carpet event in London this week wearing a classic outerwear staple that's set for a major revival come the coldest months of the year.

Layered over her knee-length LBD, Sienna's camel coat added a polished finish to her look, all the while confirming that this enduring staple won't be going anywhere anytime soon. While the actor has long been lauded for her bohemian styling tendencies, I've studied Sienna's style for long enough to know that she also appreciates the importance of a great wardrobe staple—and, IMO, few come close to the easy elegance of a sleek camel coat.

Sienna Miller poses on the red carpet wearing a black knee-length dress with a camel coat and pink suede heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna might have a head start on the trend, but I'm certain it won't be long before the rest of us follow suit. She took a polished approach to styling hers, pairing the sophisticated coat with a classic black dress and pink suede heeled mules, but one of the best things about a camel coat is its versatility. Throw it over a white T-shirt and jeans for an elevated everyday look, or layer it over a slinky satin dress when you want something a little more polished.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Just watch: come November, we'll all be swaddled in camel coats, too. If you want to get ahead of the trend, keep scrolling for the camel coats I'm recommending below.

Shop Camel Coats:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.