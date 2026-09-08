Trust Sienna To Be the First to Wear This Jacket Trend—Soon, Every Chic Londoner Will Be Doing the Same

It should come as no surprise that Sienna Miller is the first to style the jacket trend we'll all be wearing in a few months' time. Typically ahead of the rest of us, the actor attended a red-carpet event in London this week wearing a classic outerwear staple that's set for a major revival come the coldest months of the year.
Layered over her knee-length LBD, Sienna's camel coat added a polished finish to her look, all the while confirming that this enduring staple won't be going anywhere anytime soon. While the actor has long been lauded for her bohemian styling tendencies, I've studied Sienna's style for long enough to know that she also appreciates the importance of a great wardrobe staple—and, IMO, few come close to the easy elegance of a sleek camel coat.
Sienna might have a head start on the trend, but I'm certain it won't be long before the rest of us follow suit. She took a polished approach to styling hers, pairing the sophisticated coat with a classic black dress and pink suede heeled mules, but one of the best things about a camel coat is its versatility. Throw it over a white T-shirt and jeans for an elevated everyday look, or layer it over a slinky satin dress when you want something a little more polished.
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Just watch: come November, we'll all be swaddled in camel coats, too. If you want to get ahead of the trend, keep scrolling for the camel coats I'm recommending below.
Shop Camel Coats:
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
This is fully in stock right now, but I can't see that being the case for long.
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Long Coat
COS's outerwear is some of my all-time favourite.
Róhe
Double-Faced Wool Padded Coat
Whilst I love this in the camel, it also comes in navy.
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Double Faced Coat
Style this over a white tee for a chic day-to-day look.
Marks & Spencer
Collared Longline Tailored Coat
This classic coat comes in UK sizes 6—24.
Soft Goat
Oversized Coat
The wool and cashmere blend ensures a cosy fit.
Mango
Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf
Wear this with or without the scarf for totally different looks.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.