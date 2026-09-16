I've worked in fashion long enough to tell the difference between a flash-in-the-pan trend and an item that will transcend the relentless cycle of what's new. So too have Kate and Lila Moss, who this week both stepped out in New York wearing the time-tested jeans-and-shirt formula that will never, ever date.
Skirting the new-season trends that New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2027 collections dutifully imparted, the long-standing fashion insiders each navigated the city in crisp button-downs—worn partially unbuttoned, just so—tucked into pairs of slim-fitting bootcut jeans.
Kate Moss was the first to catch my eye in this classic two-piece, styling a blue Tommy Hilfiger button-down with mid-rise, deep-blue jeans. Finished with pointed-toe heels, Kate's take felt polished enough for the front row, but equally suited to running errands back home in London.
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Taking cues from her mother, Lila was spotted in a surprisingly similar ensemble. Also opting for a button-down shirt, she paired hers with a lighter-wash pair of jeans and black leather boots. With a sliver of bra peeking out—just as her mother's did this week, too—Lila brought a subtly sexy, undone energy to an otherwise smart and timeless combination.
If your week involves dashing across the city, this is a two-piece with the seal of approval from the industry's chicest fashion mum and daughter duo. And if, like me, you're now convinced, read on to shop the button-downs and jeans I'd recommend below.
Shop Button-Downs and Bootcut Jeans:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
With Nothing Underneath's shirts are a fashion person's favourites.
Free People
Monte Low-Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans
Style these with boots to get Lila's look, otherwise dress them up with heels.
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt
Every great wardrobe starts with a classic button-down shirt.
Mango
High Waist Flare Jeans
These also come in four other shades.
cos
Striped Cotton-Blend Shirt
Style these over jeans for an elevated day-to-day look.
Tendler
Low Rise Mini Boot Jean
The subtle kick flare below the knees really elongates the leg.
H&M
Cotton Poplin Shirt
Embrace the back-to-school energy with a sleek white shirt.
Reformation
Blair High Rise Baby Bootcut Jeans
In a rich shade of inky blue, these are so easy to dress up.
Anthropologie
Cotton Classic Button-Down Shirt
Whilst I love this in the blue, it also comes in three other shades.
COS
Valley Bootcut Jeans
The bootcut jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.