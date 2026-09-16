Fashion Mums In Their 50s—and Daughters In Their 20s—Agree: This Jeans-and-Top Outfit Works For Any Occasion

Forget runway trends—Kate and Lila just completed NYFW in this timeless jeans-and-top formula.

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Kate and Lila Moss wear button-down shirts with jeans.
(Image credit: Getty, Splash)
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I've worked in fashion long enough to tell the difference between a flash-in-the-pan trend and an item that will transcend the relentless cycle of what's new. So too have Kate and Lila Moss, who this week both stepped out in New York wearing the time-tested jeans-and-shirt formula that will never, ever date.

Skirting the new-season trends that New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2027 collections dutifully imparted, the long-standing fashion insiders each navigated the city in crisp button-downs—worn partially unbuttoned, just so—tucked into pairs of slim-fitting bootcut jeans.

Kate Moss wears a blue button-down with blue bootcut jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss was the first to catch my eye in this classic two-piece, styling a blue Tommy Hilfiger button-down with mid-rise, deep-blue jeans. Finished with pointed-toe heels, Kate's take felt polished enough for the front row, but equally suited to running errands back home in London.

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Lila Moss wears a button-down shirt with bootcut jeans.

(Image credit: Splash)

Taking cues from her mother, Lila was spotted in a surprisingly similar ensemble. Also opting for a button-down shirt, she paired hers with a lighter-wash pair of jeans and black leather boots. With a sliver of bra peeking out—just as her mother's did this week, too—Lila brought a subtly sexy, undone energy to an otherwise smart and timeless combination.

If your week involves dashing across the city, this is a two-piece with the seal of approval from the industry's chicest fashion mum and daughter duo. And if, like me, you're now convinced, read on to shop the button-downs and jeans I'd recommend below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.