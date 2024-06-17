Anne Hathaway Proved She's the Definitive Fashion Person by Wearing These It Shoes

Allyson Payer
By
published

Anne Hathaway continues to cater to those of us who have been fans of her since The Devil Wears Prada, whether she means to or not. I think that she just loves fashion and has good taste, so she dresses accordingly. The latest example of this was her outfit for a night out late last week in NYC. For the occasion, Hathaway wore an oversize button-down shirt with matching baggy trousers. She looked effortlessly cool, per usual, and her shoes were the cherry on top.

I love an evening flat-shoe outfit, and Hathaway nailed it by opting for a pair of Alaïa's now-iconic fishnet ballerinas in black. The wild popularity of the ingenious shoes prompted seemingly every brand on the planet to design its own version of fishnet shoes, but it's hard to top Alaïa's pair. Despite their popularity, they've retained their cool, IYKYK allure. I also should mention that they're the most comfortable flats I've ever put on my feet. If I had to guess, I'd say that Hathaway agrees with me on all of this.

The flats are barely in stock, but I found them, so don't hesitate to order if they're calling your name. Just in case, I also found a slew of other excellent fishnet flats, most of which are much easier on the wallet.

Anne Hathaway walking at night in NYC.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890)

Shop the Shoes

Mesh Mary Jane Flats
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Shop More Fishnet Flats

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flats

Alba Ballet Flat | Tan Netting
Staud
Alba Ballet Flats in Tan Netting

Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap
Mango
Mesh Ballerinas With Buckle Strap

Colette Flat
Raye
Colette Flats

Desi Mary Jane Mesh Flat
Open Edit
Desi Mary Jane Mesh Flat

Arabella Mary Jane Flats
Stuart Weitzman
Arabella Mary Jane Flats

Stunz Perforated Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Stunz Perforated Mary Jane Flats

May Flat
Sam Edelman
May Flats

Stretch Flat
Bottega Veneta
Stretch Flats

Arissa Mary Jane Flat
Schutz
Arissa Mary Jane Flat

Rodni Mary Jane Flat
Dolce Vita
Rodni Mary Jane Flats

Wioletta Mesh Mary Jane Flat
Vagabond Shoemakers
Wioletta Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Explore More:
Anne Hathaway Flats Ballet Flats
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸