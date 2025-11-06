H&M Just Dropped a $40 Version of The Row's Winter Flats I Keep Seeing on Chic New Yorkers

If you read my stories a lot, you've probably heard me suggest slowing down and really thinking about what your wardrobe needs before you shop. It's something I always have to remind myself to do, whether I'm in a boutique on vacation and need to determine if I really want those shoes or if I'm just being lured by the VAT tax benefits, or scrolling through new arrivals on The RealReal and spot a deal. It's usually good to take a beat—emphasis on the word usually. In this instance, though, acting fast is the only way you're going to get what you want. Let me explain.
H&M was kind enough to release a slew of faux pony-hair flats over the last week, many of which have already sold out. They're truly flying off the brand's digital shelves at a rate that's hard to keep up with, even for a seasoned shopper like myself. There's a Mary-Jane version that's already starting to sell out in many sizes, as well as a mule that somehow hasn't reached the masses yet. (Once it does, good luck getting a pair.) The styles are $30 and $40, respectively, which only adds to their sell-out potential.
Shop H&M's Pony-Hair Flats
To be clear, pony-hair flats aren't just available at H&M. They're popping up everywhere, particularly since The Row released a pair for fall that quickly went viral on chic New Yorkers' Instagram feeds. Christie Tyler, for example, has posted her black pair, which features a square toe and also comes in a tan color-way, multiple times. Kendall Jenner's worn them too. Soon after, we saw styles arrive at Khaite, Herbert Levine, and Mansur Gavriel, followed by Reformation, Mango, and J.Crew. None have been as affordable as H&M's new arrivals, however, which is probably why they're being snapped up so quickly.
Get a pair in your size while you still can, but if you miss it, don't fret. There are plenty more pony-hair flats for you to choose from below.
