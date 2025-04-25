Don't Wear Your Converse Sneakers Without Seeing How Olivia Rodrigo Styled Hers in NYC Today

Converse sneakers have truly stood the test of time. The silhouette evokes decades of cool style, from grunge bands in the '90s to skaters in the early 2000s. But leave it to Olivia Rodrigo to give the beloved canvas kicks a Gen Z spin that feels fresh without trying too hard. Spotted strolling through Manhattan, the singer put together an outfit that was equal parts laid-back and chic—and yes, her Converse were the star of the show.

If you're looking for an alternative to jeans this summer, let Rodrigo be your guide. Her lightweight carpenter pants—rolled at the hem, of course—are a no-brainer for a casual day in the city. She paired them with a basic black tank top, oval sunglasses, and her timeless black sneaks. It’s exactly the kind of outfit that makes you want to reimagine your weekend uniform. Keep scrolling to see how to re-create her look—and maybe add a new pair of Chucks to your closet while you’re at it.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Re-Create Her Outfit

H&M Fine-Knit Sweater Vest $15 SHOP NOW H&M's prices are certainly hard to beat.

Gap High Rise Khaki Stripe Barrel Jeans $98 SHOP NOW These pants are a fantastic alternative to jeans.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers $60 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

Urban Outfitters UO Essential Oval Sunglasses $15 SHOP NOW Yes, oval sunglasses are still trending.

ZARA Oval Shoulder Bag $50 SHOP NOW The definition of an everyday bag.

Shop More Sneakers

Converse All Star '70s High Top Unisex Sneakers $85 SHOP NOW High-tops will always be cool.

Shopbop Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers $70 SHOP NOW These platform sneakers are perfect if you'd like to add a couple of inches to your height.