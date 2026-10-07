As per usual, Jennifer Lawrence, who has been out and about a lot this week, is bringing the outfit ideas. She's one of those celebrities who doesn't usually wear head-to-toe looks by one designer when she has an event or occasion to dress up for. Anyone with a stylist can wear an off-the-runway look. Lawrence mixes things up, and sure, she wears designer pieces regularly, but many of her eclectic outfits can be recreated using similar pieces. So, let's take a look at one she wore in NYC this week, because it's particularly chic.
Lawrence's outfit consisted of the basic outfit formula of a blazer, skirt, and heels, but the trends she chose are what made it special. For starters, she opted for a black straight-button blazer. The single-breasted, often fitted style is becoming more popular by the day this season, with stylish dressers buttoning them all the way up and wearing them in place of a top. The skirt color trend she chose was smoky lavender, and Lawrence's chiffon skirt by on-the-rise London designer Pauline Dujancourt couldn't be more stunning. As for the heel trend, she wore closed-toe satin mules (an upcoming Chloé style) that served as the perfect finishing touch to the pretty outfit.
Keep scrolling to see Lawrence's chic look for yourself and to shop similar pieces.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.