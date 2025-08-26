There are certain pieces we all rely on to carry us through the week. A favourite shirt, a trusty blazer and, of course, a pair of black trousers. However, their reliability can sometimes veer into predictability. That’s where styling comes in—specifically, the shoes you choose. Because, as Zoë Kravitz just proved, the right footwear has the power to make even the simplest trousers feel infinitely more directional.
Spotted in London, Kravitz wore a straightforward, leg-skimming pair of black trousers. Nothing complicated, nothing trend-driven—until you looked down. Eschewing the expected worn-in trainers or simple ballet flats, she elevated her look with glossy black stilettos featuring a peep-toe design.
After a few years out of the fashion zeitgeist, peep-toe heels are firmly back for 2025. Having stormed the runways for the past few seasons and seen many a celebrity endorsement across recent months, the toe-baring shoes are suddenly feeling fresh once more.
What makes black trousers such a reliable foundation is their ability to adapt. Much like a blank canvas, they give trend-led pieces room to shine without ever tipping into “too much.” That means you can lean into statement shoes and the overall effect still feels balanced—effortless in that very Kravitz way.
Energising her pairing with a pretty graphic tee and a Saint Laurent bag, Kravitz reminded me that the right shoe really can make all the difference.
Read on to discover my edit of the best black trousers and peep-toe shoes below.
Shop Black Trousers and Peep-Toe Shoes:
H&M
Tailored Trousers
These come in UK sizes 2—30.
Mango
Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap
Every great wardrobe starts with a versatile black heel.
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pant
These low-rise trouser are long in the leg—making them perfect for styling with a peep-toe heel.
Bershka
High Heel Sandals
The peep-toe shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
These also come in mole, grey, blue and brown.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Mazy 75 Heels
These classic heels also come in 16 other shades.
Arket
High-Waist Pleated Trousers
Style with a fresh with tee or pair with a graphic style, like Zoë.
Reformation
Noey Heeled Sandal
The glossy patent leather gives these such an elevated look.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser
I'm banking these wool trousers ahead of the colder months.
The Row
Vika Leather Sandals
Wear these with a floaty dress or pair with tailored trousers.
Marks & Spencer
Wide Leg Trousers
These come in five different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.