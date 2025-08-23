The butter yellow colour trend has been something of a whirlwind this season, sweeping through fashion crowds and adhering to every silhouette imaginable. Casting us all in a soft pastel glow, the saccharine shade has taken off in a way few colours manage to do. That being said, while it might be everywhere right now, I've never found it the easiest shade to style, and apparently my friends don't either, as they keep asking me what to wear with their new yellow purchases.
For me, the shade sits most comfortably alongside deep browns or soft khakis. Black, my personal fail-safe, always felt a little too harsh against yellow’s creamy sweetness. That was until Zoë Kravitz made me reconsider my stance.
Stepping out in London for a run of press appearances, Kravitz emerged in a butter-yellow Saint Laurent dress paired with glossy black leather ballet flats. Weaving visual contrast into her ensemble, Karvitz doubled down on the unexpected pairing, styling Saint Laurent's Mini Le 5 à 7 Bag(£1350) and the brand's SL 567 Sunglasses (£340), both in the same moody shade of black with her creamy yellow dress.
Her inky shoes anchored the playful dress, adding depth and dimension that felt perfectly in step with her pared-back, slightly grungy aesthetic.
Proof that black shoes remain as chameleonic as ever, even when paired with the softest, sweetest shades in your wardrobe. Below, discover the butter-yellow dresses and black ballet flats that will have you trying the look for yourself.
Shop Butter Yellow Dresses and Black Ballet Flats:
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress
Reformation's Balia dress is a fashion person's favourite.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
These also come in three other shades!
Omnes
Iris Jacquard Dress in Vintage Yellow
This also comes in blue, pink and green.
Topshop
Leather Ballerina With Elastic Strap
Style these with fresh white socks to give your outfit a preppy feel.
SIR
Willa Lace-Trimmed Cutout Silk Maxi Dress
This elegant maxi dress is perfect for evening styling.
Arket
Leather Ballet Flats
Style these with a butter yellow dress or pair with your favourite jeans.
CHLOÉ
Lace-Trimmed Floral-Jacquard Silk Midi Dress
Style with slouchy boots or pair with black mary janes.
The Row
Stella Leather Ballet Flats
Be quick! I really can't see these staying in stock for long.
& Other Stories
Linen Puff Sleeve Midaxi Dress
This also comes in classic black.
COS
Leather Ballet Flats
These high-coverage flats are perfect for autumn styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.