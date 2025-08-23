My Friends Keep Asking Me Which Shoe Colour Looks Best With Pale Yellow Dresses—It’s Definitely This

Not all colours go with butter yellow dresses, but Zoë Kravitz has convinced me that this classic shade of shoe always does.

Zoe Kravitz walks down steps outside wearing a butter yellow dress with black ballet flats and a YSL handbag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The butter yellow colour trend has been something of a whirlwind this season, sweeping through fashion crowds and adhering to every silhouette imaginable. Casting us all in a soft pastel glow, the saccharine shade has taken off in a way few colours manage to do. That being said, while it might be everywhere right now, I've never found it the easiest shade to style, and apparently my friends don't either, as they keep asking me what to wear with their new yellow purchases.

For me, the shade sits most comfortably alongside deep browns or soft khakis. Black, my personal fail-safe, always felt a little too harsh against yellow’s creamy sweetness. That was until Zoë Kravitz made me reconsider my stance.

Stepping out in London for a run of press appearances, Kravitz emerged in a butter-yellow Saint Laurent dress paired with glossy black leather ballet flats. Weaving visual contrast into her ensemble, Karvitz doubled down on the unexpected pairing, styling Saint Laurent's Mini Le 5 à 7 Bag (£1350) and the brand's SL 567 Sunglasses (£340), both in the same moody shade of black with her creamy yellow dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her inky shoes anchored the playful dress, adding depth and dimension that felt perfectly in step with her pared-back, slightly grungy aesthetic.

Proof that black shoes remain as chameleonic as ever, even when paired with the softest, sweetest shades in your wardrobe. Below, discover the butter-yellow dresses and black ballet flats that will have you trying the look for yourself.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

