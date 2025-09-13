Sienna Miller and I Agree—This Often Overlooked Jeans Colour Is Actually the Chicest

Here’s something I’ll never quite understand: why fashion people default to blue denim when black exists.
Blue is fine—easy, optimistic, reliable—but black? Black is moody, sexy, flattering and always (in my opinion) just that bit cooler. I’ve got stacks of blue in my wardrobe, but if I want my jeans to do the heavy lifting in an outfit, it’s going to be the black pairs that I reach for. Turns out Sienna Miller feels the same. Spotted in London this week, she skipped the usual red-carpet uniform and turned up in black jeans instead.
To me, black denim sits in this sweet spot between trousers and jeans. It’s elevated without being try-hard, casual, but never sloppy. Wearing hers to a film premiere in London, Sienna paired her inky jeans with square-toe flats, a powder-blue shirt and a rich chocolate-brown jacket. Adding in a roomy tote, and the whole look had an elevated polish that blue denim just can’t touch.
Why black jeans don’t get the hype they deserve is beyond me, but this season, I’m claiming them as my new go-to. Take a cue from Sienna and wear them with sharp shirting and sleek flats, or dial it up with gauzy blouses and heels for after dark.
Read on to discover my edit of the best black jeans.
Shop Black Jeans:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
These crop at the ankle, giving the jeans a neat and polished finish.
& Other Stories
Relaxed Tapered Jeans
The slouchy cut makes these perfect for daily styling.
Arket
Bloom Barrel Jeans
This inky shade of black ensures a sleek, polished look.
Dala
Vidro Dart Back Trouser
Dala's jeans are some of pairs I reach for the most.
Sessun
Dalt Black Jeans
These also come in white, blue and brown.
Mother
The Weekender Jeans
The flared jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Agolde
Harper Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
FRAME
The Streamline High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Style with a heeled boot or pair with a square-toe flat.
Khaite
Bonnie Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.