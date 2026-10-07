It Girls in Paris Know That This Jeans-and-Heels Outfit Looks Great at Every Age

Jeans and heels are among the most-worn pairings. With only a few exceptions, the combination is fail-safe. It consistently exudes effortless sophistication and lays a sleek foundation for any ensemble. While white jeans paired with tan pumps can be chic, nothing rivals the timeless polish and universal appeal of black jeans with black pumps. Case in point: Dua Lipa's recent outfit.
While in Paris for Fashion Week, Lipa was photographed on the streets wearing cropped jeans with a faded black wash and pointed-toe black pumps. She could have added a striped sweater or white T-shirt, called it a day, and it still would have looked cool, but she opted for a statement evening jacket. The intentional styling and outerwear silhouette felt true to Lipa's style because it was Chanel and featured black trim and red flowers. It also gave the jeans and heels a mature, ageless feel.
If you're inspired to wear jeans and heels in an It girl–approved way, keep scrolling. Ahead, I put together a curated edit of the best black jeans, pumps, and statement jackets.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.