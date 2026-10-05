Hold On, This Surprise Nordstrom Sale Is Legit—These It Items Are Temporarily Cheaper

Extra 20% off clearance sale, people!

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Nordstrom sale
(Image credit: Asia Typek for Who What Wear)

Wait, wait, wait. I went over to Nordstrom today for market research and noticed a surprise fall sale! Now through October 7, you can take an extra 20% off clearance items. Major. So yes, this means coveted It items are temporarily cheaper. Ahem, including dreamy Uggs!

Below, I rounded up the standout items from this October Nordstrom sale that I know you'll love. Besides the Uggs, you'll find editor-favorite jeans (hi, Reformation), pretty sweaters to style with all your favorite outfits, gorgeous jackets, and more. Okay, let's get shopping.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.