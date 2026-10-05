Hold On, This Surprise Nordstrom Sale Is Legit—These It Items Are Temporarily Cheaper

Wait, wait, wait. I went over to Nordstrom today for market research and noticed a surprise fall sale! Now through October 7, you can take an extra 20% off clearance items. Major. So yes, this means coveted It items are temporarily cheaper. Ahem, including dreamy Uggs!
Below, I rounded up the standout items from this October Nordstrom sale that I know you'll love. Besides the Uggs, you'll find editor-favorite jeans (hi, Reformation), pretty sweaters to style with all your favorite outfits, gorgeous jackets, and more. Okay, let's get shopping.
UGG®
Elea Waterproof Suede Slippers
I love white jeans with a grey sweater or tan jacket like showcased above.
Hunter
Adela Water Repellent Cotton Canvas Hooded Jacket
Reformation
Cary Slouchy High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
BP.
Cozy Crewneck Sweater
Caslon
Bell Sleeve Mock Neck Merino Wool & Cotton Sweater
Sam Edelman
Faux Leather Anorak
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Donna Karan New York
Herringbone Wool Double Breasted Coat
Tory Burch
Small Robinson Leather Shoulder Bag
Caslon
Shaker Stitch Pointelle Pima Cotton & Merino Wool Cardigan
Marc Fisher LTD
Visola Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Reformation
Dusk Stretch Knit Top
Wear this top on its own or for layering.
Franco Sarto
Carolyn Low Tassel Loafer
Bernardo
Quilted Corduroy Jacket
Zella
Cloud Fleece Sweatshirt