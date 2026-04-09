Suddenly, Fashion People Are Swapping Their Linen Trousers And Skirts for This Pretty Two-Piece

On days when I desperately need an easy styling hit (I'm definitely a person who needs that extra 25 minutes in bed in the morning), matching sets are a no-brainer. After searching high and low for co-ords pieces of every shape and size, as if by algorithmic magic, my social media feeds were suddenly flooded with the one two-piece that fashion's smartest dressers are buying into again and again. And, it just so happens to be from Dôen.
Inherently summery in a butter-yellow hue but still polished enough for a casual Friday (office vibe dependent), this two-piece Dôen set has fast become a favourite amongst elevated dressers. Much like the rest of the brand's staples (be it the dresses or blouses), it feels romantic, undeniably nostalgic and still entirely fresh. The silk set comprises a waisted blouse and elegant satin shorts. From the shade to the delicate floral lace appliqués and ruched detailing, it's just so pretty.
Whether styled together with classic loafers or the shorts worn separately with a grey T-shirt and lightweight spring jacket (see Marissa Cox's look below), this two-piece gives you options when dressing for warmer days, and what's better than versatility?
Classic enough that you'll cherish it for years rather than be bored with it by the time this summer ends, this Dôen two-piece has jumped straight to the top of my new-season wish list. Keep scrolling to see and shop the set, plus more styles from Dôen I know you'll love.
Shop the Elegant Dôen Yvette Top and Iona Short
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Yvette Top in Gateau
You could also pair this top with a miniskirt if shorts aren't your thing.
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Iona Short in Gateau
I love the butter yellow, but these shorts also come in seven other equally good shades.
DôEN
Yvette Top in Eucalyptus
I have a feeling this shade will be everywhere this spring.
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Iona Short in Eucalyptus
Add loafers with white socks and sunnies for a casual day out.
Shop Other Dôen Pieces We Adore:
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Ischia Dress
A Who What Wear UK editor favourite.
DôEN
Solstice Top
Simple yet sophisticated, this is blouse you'll pull out year after year.
DôEN
Quinn Dress
Kaia Gerber loves this dress.
DôEN
Elowette Skirt
The colour contrast is beautiful.
Dôen
Frances Top
The perfect embroidered blouse, in my opinion.
Dôen
Sebastiane Skirt
With a high waist and an A-line silhouette, this is a skirt you're guaranteed to get compliments on.