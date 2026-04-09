Suddenly, Fashion People Are Swapping Their Linen Trousers And Skirts for This Pretty Two-Piece

Elevated, timeless romanticism is Dôen's signature, and this two-piece set is set to sell out. Scroll to see why everyone is flocking to buy this co-ord now.

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Fashion person shhtephs wears the doen lace short and top set.
(Image credit: @shhtephs)
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As the UK readies for warmer temps (soaring from our usual 12ºC to a balmy 20 and beyond), I’ve found myself skipping past my spring outfit rotation and dressing with summer in mind (although, knowing English weather, I'll be back in my jeans next week). Having already made note of the spring/summer trends gaining traction in 2026, I’d already replenished my blouses and added a high-street skirt or two, but I still felt something was missing.

On days when I desperately need an easy styling hit (I'm definitely a person who needs that extra 25 minutes in bed in the morning), matching sets are a no-brainer. After searching high and low for co-ords pieces of every shape and size, as if by algorithmic magic, my social media feeds were suddenly flooded with the one two-piece that fashion's smartest dressers are buying into again and again. And, it just so happens to be from Dôen.

shhtephs

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

Inherently summery in a butter-yellow hue but still polished enough for a casual Friday (office vibe dependent), this two-piece Dôen set has fast become a favourite amongst elevated dressers. Much like the rest of the brand's staples (be it the dresses or blouses), it feels romantic, undeniably nostalgic and still entirely fresh. The silk set comprises a waisted blouse and elegant satin shorts. From the shade to the delicate floral lace appliqués and ruched detailing, it's just so pretty.

Shhtephs

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

Whether styled together with classic loafers or the shorts worn separately with a grey T-shirt and lightweight spring jacket (see Marissa Cox's look below), this two-piece gives you options when dressing for warmer days, and what's better than versatility?

ruerodier wears the Doen Iona short

(Image credit: @ruerodier)

Classic enough that you'll cherish it for years rather than be bored with it by the time this summer ends, this Dôen two-piece has jumped straight to the top of my new-season wish list. Keep scrolling to see and shop the set, plus more styles from Dôen I know you'll love.

Shop the Elegant Dôen Yvette Top and Iona Short

Shop Other Dôen Pieces We Adore:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki