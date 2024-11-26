I've been shopping at Aritzia for years, and I love it so much, but the inventory is so vast that I've yet to get my hands on some of its most popular pieces. But since I find myself in serious need of some new basics for fall and winter, I decided to embark on a little Aritzia try-on of the pieces I've had my eye on and/or always hear about.

In my cart were outerwear, sweaters, layering tees, trousers, and much more, and I got to try them all on for you. The pieces I'm highlighting here stood out for several reasons, and all are ones that I know I wouldn't regret buying and would wear on repeat. Keep reading to find out which fall and winter Aritzia basics I can 100% vouch for via my IRL at-home photos and honest reviews. Oh, and did I mention that Aritzia's entire site is on sale right now for Black Friday week? You're welcome.

Aritzia Effortless Pants

My Review: You've probably already heard about these famous pants, but if you've yet to try them, I'm here to fill you in. First of all, I'm 5'4", and pleated trousers are almost always puddle pants on me, but these in the regular length were perfect and I was shocked. They're slouchy but not too slouchy, so if you prefer a baggier look, I recommend going up a size (for reference, I'm wearing a size 4). Aritzia makes these in many different fabric options—some more drapey than others. (Re)ssential is a softly structured stretch fabric, which I chose in this chic heathered black.

Aritzia The Effortless Pants in Heather Black $148 $118 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Vogue Blazer

My Review: I love an oversize blazer, but I'm on the petite side, so I always proceed with caution. That said, I'm so glad I tried the Vogue Blazer. It's quite roomy, but I think what made it work is that it's not very long like some oversize blazers are. I recommend going down a size in this. I have quite narrow shoulders, and the blazer's shoulders extended past mine, but I didn't mind. It looked like I found it in the men's section—in a cool way. I would recommend going down a size in this (I'm wearing an XS). The quality is beautiful, as per usual with Aritzia's blazers.

Aritzia Vogue Blazer in Dark Night Navy $268 $214 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Function T-Shirt

My Review: My mission to find the best T-shirts on the market never ends, so I had to try a classic tee from Aritzia. The reviews for this one are pretty great, as is the price, so I had high hopes. It's made of Pima cotton, so it drapes nicely, but it still has some structure to it, which I like. This tee will be a year-round staple in my collection, and I'm ordering a white one next. Trust me—you won't be disappointed.

Aritzia Babaton Function T-Shirt in Sumac Burgundy $40 $32 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Slouch Coat:

My Review: High-quality coats can be really expensive, but Aritzia has somehow made one of the best coats on the market for less than $500. The Slouch Coat (which I'm wearing in an XS) truly has the perfect fit—not sloppy, but with plenty of room in the arms and shoulders to fit a thick sweater. (There's nothing I hate more about a coat than when you can't fit a sweater under it.) The quality of this coat is amazing and it's timeless, so don't be surprised when you're still wearing it years down the road. The Slouch Coat comes in several fabric options and a plethora of colors, but this camel one is such a staple.

Aritzia Babaton The Slouch Coat New in Cocoa Sand $375 $300 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Plush Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater

My Review: There are few things I love to wear more in the fall and winter than an oversize sweater, so to say I was eager to try this one is an understatement. I sometimes size down in sweaters, but opted for a Small for a cozy fit. It's extremely soft, comfortable, and luxurious, and I could see myself reaching for it time and time again throughout the season. It's also a thicker cashmere, so you won't get the wrinkles that are prevalent with thinner cashmere sweaters. Since Aritzia's Black Friday sale began, this sweater has been selling like hotcakes, so I wouldn't delay if you're interested in it.

Aritzia Plush Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater in Dark Olive $228 $182 SHOP NOW

Aritzia '80s Comfy Denim Shirt

My Review: Denim shirts are certainly a trendy basic right now, but they're also just a necessity that never goes out of style. The first thing that blew me away about this shirt is how many washes it comes in (which makes it easy to pair with Aritzia's jeans for a denim-on-denim look). I opted for a size XS after reading the reviews, and it's the perfect fit—oversize but still polished. It's also made of nice, soft denim, which made me happy, as stiff denim shirts are not something I'm eager to wear regularly.

Aritzia Denim Forum The 80s Comfy Denim Shirt in 5 Yrs Kiss n Tell Bl $98 $78 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Homestretch Crew Longsleeve

My Review: I'd heard that this tee was great for layering (or on its own, of course), which is exactly what I needed. It's thin without being too thin and is opaque, cozy, and very soft. Plus, the ribbed fabric looks expensive. You could easily layer it under a sweater or fitted blazer. I went with a medium in this for a slightly looser fit.

Aritzia TNA HomeStretch Crew Longsleeve in Gd Dark Olive $35 $28 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Only Turtleneck

My Review: This turtleneck, which I also sized up to a medium in, is another great layering piece for winter. It's thin yet warm, and I loved the length and how fitted the arms are (without being tight). I'm kind of picky about turtlenecks and hate when the neck sags, but this one stays up, so it's a must-buy in my book—especially since it's $37. This gray color is a staple, but I'm ordering Bow Pink next to get an early start on 2025's powder-pink trend.

Aritzia Wilfred Only Turtleneck in Heather Charcoal $48 $37 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Butter Infinite Hi-Rise Leggings

My Review: Another thing I'm very picky about is leggings, but who isn't? The fabric can't be too thick or too thin, they can't bunch at the ankles, they need to have a high rise and not creep down during a workout, and they need to be magically flattering. Aritzia's Butter Butter Infinite Hi-Rise Leggings check all those boxes and then some. I own countless black leggings (most of which cost more than $62), but this wallet-friendly pair just became my new favorite.

Aritzia Golden Butter Infinite Hi-Rise Leggings in Black $78 $62 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Classic Mini Skirt

My Review: A slim-fitting miniskirt is one of my favorite things to wear with boots and tights in the winter, and this minimalist one instantly caught my eye. It's made of high-quality suiting material with a hint of stretch, so it offers both structure and comfort. Miniskirts are often too long for me, but this one was just right. I'm wearing a size 4, but I found it to run a bit small, so I'd recommend sizing up. I'll be ordering it in Heather Black next. The weight is perfect for year-round wear, making it a smart buy.

Aritzia Wilfred Classic Mini Skirt in Heather Charcoal $98 $78 SHOP NOW