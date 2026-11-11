Wearing leggings beyond the gym or Pilates studio is back. We've spotted stirrup styles paired with loafers for coffee dates and cropped flares worn with ballet flats for travel. Even for evening looks, the fashion set isn't afraid to wear leggings. One trend, in particular, is taking off for nights out in the city, especially with boots and heels. See: Lori Harvey's recent outfit.
This week, while heading to an event in New York City, Harvey was spotted in zip-hem black leggings. She styled them with a fitted black tank top and a brown leather jacket, finishing the look with heeled ankle boots and a Louis Vuitton bag.
There was a time when every fashion person I idolized wore zip-hem leggings. The look quieted down for a while, but it's officially back. It makes sense given that split-hem jeans, which are very similar, have also resurfaced, appearing on chic dressers like Ines de Ramon.
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All that to say, it's time to rethink the idea that zip-hem leggings are dated in 2026. They offer the same versatile fit as classic leggings, but the slightly flared ankle that's revealed when the zip is undone adds character. They also pair perfectly with heeled ankle boots, as Harvey showcased.
For those inspired to add zip-hem leggings to their wardrobe, keep scrolling. I've rounded up the best pairs.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.