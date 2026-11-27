Black Friday is here, and it's time to shop like you mean it. I'm not talking about pitiful 10% discounts or already low-priced items sporting a slightly lower price tag until Cyber Monday—I'm talking about discounts slashed by 50%, prestige beauty products with rare deals, and crowdpleaser purchases that will dominate as holiday presents. Which is exactly what my mom, 54, and I (plus my sister, 24, who peered over my shoulder at my buzzing computer screen) kept our eyes peeled for as we sleuthed for deals on skincare, makeup, and hair tools early. Thankfully, we struck Black Friday gold.
From savings on Charlotte Tilbury staples to coveted holiday sets and pricey at-home lasers that actually work (and are $1000 off!), we put our heads together to find the best beauty deals for Black Friday. Keep scrolling for the sales that are worth their salt.
The 15 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals, Per My Mom and I
CosRx
Snail Mucin 96% Repairing Face Serum
We're always on the hunt for new Korean skincare—especially when it's nearly 50% off. This TikTok-favorite snail mucin essence is deeply hydrating (essential for our skin in the dry Chicago winter) and works hard to calm inflamed skin (easy to develop in harsh weather and during periods of stress… ahem, the holidays). It's 46% off, so we suggest pouncing now.
Salt & Stone
Ambrette & Pear Eau de Parfum
I get compliments every time I wear this new perfume from Salt & Stone, so I'm adding it to cart now that it's 20% off (and because my sister conveniently just murmured that she wants perfume for Christmas).
I'm always on the hunt for cool-girl beauty sets to gift family and friends this time of year, and this collab from Merit and Erdem is the answer to my Secret Santa prayers. It comes with a chic curation of Merit's makeup products—including cream blush, a highlighter balm, mascara, and eye shadow—and only sets you back $54.
LYMA
Laser Pro
Okay, let's get the heavy hitters out of the way early. Yes, the Lyma Laser Pro may cost nearly $6000 at full price, but it's one of the few handheld, at-home devices editors everywhere agree actually works. You can take a whopping $1000 off if you grab it now—saving you thousands on not just this purchase, but the several laser appointments you'd need to book in order to see similar results. Act fast, because this sale is one that you may not see again until next year.
CurrentBody Skin
Face & Neck Kit: Series 3
My mom specifically requested an LED face, neck, and décolleté mask this year, which has me setting my sights on Currentbody's Series 3 Face and Neck Kit. It is equipped with red, near-infrared, deep near-infrared, blue, green, and yellow light for customized, truly effective treatments, and the additional masks ensure full-coverage treatment where it counts.
Nécessaire
The Body Duo
Elevating your shower experience can turn your daily routine into a spa-like experience, and this shower gel and lotion duo is the perfect way to get there.
PAUME
Hand & Foot Recovery Set
My mom told me that she already has this hand and foot-care kit in her cart. The nourishing mask, balm, gloves, and socks set is great for cracked skin, dry patches, and harsh winter weather all around.
Loving Tan
8-Hour Deluxe Platinum Self-Tanning Mousse
My sister requested a good self-tanner this year, so I'm grabbing Loving Tan's Deluxe Platinum Self-Tanning Mousse while it's 30% off.
DRMTLGY
FacialRx Daily Peel Pads
After testing these exfoliating pads this summer, my mom and I are convinced that they are one of the best products we've tried tried this year. We're taking full of advantage of this 29% discount to restock our skincare collections now.
Nécessaire
The Body Retinol
Anyone getting serious about their bodycare game this winter should consider Nécessaire's Body Retinol—especially since it's 20% off today.
Jo Malone London
Wood Sage & Sea Salt Fragrance Set
My mom is particular about her fragrances, which is why she exclusively asked me to find her a deal on Jo Malone's famous Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne. Not only did I find a bottle on sale, but this set from Saks Fifth Avenue includes two travel-sized bottles for just $115.
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: the Neutrals
We're both huge Makeup by Mario fans, so my mom is eyeing the 25% off sale happening on the brand's site today. The first item in her cart is the Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: the Neutrals—a cool-toned curation that complements her blue eyes.
Westman Atelier
Mini Sun Tone Bronze + Sheer Dewy Blush Gift Set
IMO, Westman Atelier makes some of the chicest products out there, so I'm jumping at the chance to snag their liquid bronzer and blush while they're both on sale.
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Bronzer
"Oh, I also want that Charlotte Tilbury bronzer!" my mom yelled from the kitchen right before I returned to my laptop. Ask and you shall receive, mom.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.