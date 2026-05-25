Hold the Tees—It Girls in L.A. Are Wearing This Low-Key Summer Trend With Shorts Instead

Given that it’s almost June, the last thing you likely want to be thinking about is sweaters. But that’s exactly what in-the-know fashion people are shopping for. I’m not referring to the heavy wool and cashmere sweaters we live in during winter, though. I’m referring to the sweater trend one of L.A.’s chicest residents, Elsa Hosk, just wore with shorts.
Elsa Hosk isn’t the only one who's caught on to the appeal of the effortlessly chic style I'm referring to. Breezy, open-weave sweaters that are typically made of cotton or linen are *the* It basic to wear with shorts right now. The pairing is especially perfect for the “June gloom” weather to come in Los Angeles, and it's an elegant upgrade from a plain T-shirt. So, it makes sense that the always perfectly on-trend Hosk would be wearing a lightweight summer sweater with white bermuda shorts and flip-flops. It’s pretty much the most summer 2026 outfit combination a chic L.A. girl could wear—but it works no matter where you live (June gloom or not).
Scroll on to see Hosk’s look and shop cotton and linen sweaters to wear with shorts this summer.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.