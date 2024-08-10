8 Copenhagen Street Style Trends I Plan to Replicate in New York
As fashion month kicks off yet again, all eyes turn to the stylish streets of Copenhagen, the Scandinavian fashion capital. Over the last five days, attendees of the spring/summer 2025 shows displayed a diverse range of impeccably put-together looks, staying true to the signature Scandi fashion aesthetic, which often features classic blazers, wide-leg pants, colorful handbags, and preppy footwear.
With some of the Who What Wear team on-site and others keeping a close watch on all the incoming photos, we spotted several enduring trends that have been gaining momentum over the past few years. Think bright-red hues and baggy jeans. Additionally, we couldn't help but notice a few fresh arrivals that have captivated the fashion-forward crowd in recent months.
Read on to discover the standout street style trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week that I can't wait to bring to life in New York City—my home and the epicenter of fashion in the U.S.
1. Fine Frocks
Style Notes: Chunky knit and crochet dresses have always been fashion staples for fall and summer, respectively. But when analyzing Copenhagen's street style, we came across a unique dress style that combines elements from both, making it perfect for the end of summer or even the transition into fall. These "fine frocks" are lightweight yet less revealing than the sheer dresses popular last season, making them more versatile and wearable.
Whether it's a long-sleeve or tank dress, each style we encountered was in a crisp white or ivory color and featured a floor-length hem, making them look sophisticated. While the women we observed paired these dresses with ballet flats and flip-flops due to the warm weather, come fall, this silhouette will look equally stunning when styled with tall boots or paired with a vintage leather jacket and Mary Janes.
Shop the trend:
Take style notes from the chic woman at Copenhagen fashion week and pair your knit dresses with a chunky gold bangle.
2. Blazers With Skirts
Style Notes: At Who What Wear, we frequently delve into the art of crafting stylish skirt outfits, and recent glimpses from Copenhagen Fashion Week confirm that a winning ensemble combines a skirt and a blazer. We saw many attendees prove that whether it's a maxi dress or miniskirt with an oversize or cinched-waist blazer, this trend is doable and versatile. Tip: When wearing an oversize blazer, leave it open and pair it with a simple fitted white tank or T-shirt to create an effortlessly chic aesthetic.
I've personally rocked this look in the streets of New York City, and I'm eager to do it again. Next time, I'll add a vibrant bag and playful shoes to elevate the ensemble and give it a Scandinavian twist.
Shop the trend:
3. Beautiful Bermudas
Style Notes: As the end of summer approaches, Bermuda shorts are making a prominent appearance on the streets of Copenhagen. This unconventional silhouette may provoke initial skepticism, but it's worth considering for its practicality. The shorts are ideal for the transitional weather between summer and fall, providing a stylish option when it's too warm for long pants yet too chilly for regular shorts.
Their versatility was evident as they were effortlessly paired with minimalist pieces such as polo shirts and blazers. Additionally, the choice of footwear—including ballet flats and sleek heels—complemented the outfits perfectly. With the arrival of September, it's anticipated that these shorts will be styled with knee-high boots and loafers with socks, demonstrating their adaptability for the evolving seasons.
Shop the trend:
I just tried these on and can attest to the fact that they're flattering and very comfortable.
4. Sizeable & Soft Clutches
Style Notes: Oversize clutches featuring shapeless, cloud-like silhouettes have been seen all over the spring and fall runways, again capturing the fashion world's attention. On the first two days of Copenhagen Fashion Week, the unique silhouette was embraced by over ten fashion-forward individuals (yes, I counted), and each one's method of styling them was a hit. These clutches were seen in chic neutrals like chocolate brown and warm tan and were carefully styled with various outfits, from skirts of different lengths to relaxed baggy jeans and flowing maxi dresses.
Shop the trend:
I love that this bag has a strap since I'll probably get tired of holding it in my hand.
This looks so similar to The Row bag Kendall Jenner carried a few months ago in NYC.
5. Monochromatic Merlot
Style Notes: If you haven't caught wind of it yet, burgundy, also known as merlot and oxblood, is set to be the most prominent color trend for the upcoming season. It's no wonder that the fashion-forward women of Copenhagen, who always seem to be ahead of the curve, have taken this color to new heights by creating head-to-toe monochrome looks. We've long known that this hue has the power to elevate any outfit, but when worn in a matching ensemble, it exudes an unmatched air of luxurious richness. The great news is that there's already a multitude of burgundy pieces available, from sleek leather goods and glossy shoes to eye-catching outerwear and simple yet chic tops. Snatch them up while you can, because I'm almost certain they'll be flying off the shelves by the end of next month.
Shop the trend:
6. Modern Suiting
Style Notes: At the fall 2024 shows, designers surprised fashion enthusiasts by introducing a new direction for suiting, focusing on tailored and fitted styles. Despite this trend, women at Copenhagen Fashion Week embraced the "dated" approach, opting for roomy blazers paired with baggy trousers. This more relaxed aesthetic may spark controversy, but street style enthusiasts have proven that this look effortlessly exudes an "Oh, I just threw this on" vibe that many aspire to achieve. To master the laid-back vibe, consider sticking to a monochromatic color scheme. When it comes to accessories, a large clutch and kitten heels will add a touch of sophistication and convey a strong sense of confidence.
Shop the trend:
This light-gray hue always makes an oversize blazer look sophisticated.
This blazer is designed to seamlessly transition from professional to casual settings, making it a must-have in any wardrobe.
These versatile pants can be paired with the matching blazer for a sophisticated and put-together look, or they can be styled with a sheer blouse or a classic white T-shirt for a more relaxed yet chic vibe.
7. Pops of Red
Style Notes: Yes, the people in Copenhagen were enamored with rich burgundy tones, but they also adored incorporating pops of cherry red, fall 2023's hottest color trend, into their outfits. Whether it was a vibrant red top paired with loose-fitting blue jeans or an ensemble featuring a midi skirt accessorized with a bright red clutch, the infusion of red-hued clothing and accessories brought a flashy yet carefree flair to the fashion-forward individuals in the city.
Shop the trend:
I adore my yellow pair of these shoes! I find myself reaching for them time and time again because not only are they incredibly comfortable, but they're also super cute.
8. Birkin-ifyed Bags
Style Notes: The bag-charm trend offers a versatile way to accessorize your handbags, allowing you to express your unique style. It originated from the iconic French fashion muse Jane Birkin and then was approved by some of our favorite celebrities, such as Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway. Now, it's garnered admiration from stylish Scandinavian women, who have personalized their designer bags with an array of adornments, from lively beads to elegant gold charms. As someone who favors simplistic attire, I can envision myself opting for the latter style.
Shop the trend:
Wear this around your neck or attach it your favorite leather bag.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
