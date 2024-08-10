8 Copenhagen Street Style Trends I Plan to Replicate in New York

Three women at Copenhagen fashion week spring/summer 2025. One woman is wearing a burgundy long coat, one is wearing a yellow leather jacket and jorts, one is wearing a white blazer with a sheer white dress, and a black pendant necklace.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

As fashion month kicks off yet again, all eyes turn to the stylish streets of Copenhagen, the Scandinavian fashion capital. Over the last five days, attendees of the spring/summer 2025 shows displayed a diverse range of impeccably put-together looks, staying true to the signature Scandi fashion aesthetic, which often features classic blazers, wide-leg pants, colorful handbags, and preppy footwear.

With some of the Who What Wear team on-site and others keeping a close watch on all the incoming photos, we spotted several enduring trends that have been gaining momentum over the past few years. Think bright-red hues and baggy jeans. Additionally, we couldn't help but notice a few fresh arrivals that have captivated the fashion-forward crowd in recent months.

Read on to discover the standout street style trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week that I can't wait to bring to life in New York City—my home and the epicenter of fashion in the U.S.

1. Fine Frocks

A woman wearing a maxi white knit dress with a gold cuff, gold earrings, black shoes, and a black Bottega Veneta large Jodie Bag

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Chunky knit and crochet dresses have always been fashion staples for fall and summer, respectively. But when analyzing Copenhagen's street style, we came across a unique dress style that combines elements from both, making it perfect for the end of summer or even the transition into fall. These "fine frocks" are lightweight yet less revealing than the sheer dresses popular last season, making them more versatile and wearable.

Whether it's a long-sleeve or tank dress, each style we encountered was in a crisp white or ivory color and featured a floor-length hem, making them look sophisticated. While the women we observed paired these dresses with ballet flats and flip-flops due to the warm weather, come fall, this silhouette will look equally stunning when styled with tall boots or paired with a vintage leather jacket and Mary Janes.

A woman wearing a crochet white maxi dress, black flip-flops, a tote bag, and sunglasses.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing a brown leather blazer with a white knit maxi dress, white heels, a brown bag, and large sunglasses.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Knit Long Dress
MANGO
Knit Long Dress

The exact dress one of the attendees wore.

Pandora, Organically Shaped Broad Open Bangle
Pandora
Organically Shaped Broad Open Bangle

Take style notes from the chic woman at Copenhagen fashion week and pair your knit dresses with a chunky gold bangle.

Prophecy Maxi Dress
Lioness
Prophecy Maxi Dress

I'd wear this under an oversize blazer.

Sofia Dress
Bananhot
Sofia Dress

The high-neck design is so tasteful.

2. Blazers With Skirts

A woman wearing a gray oversized blazer, a white crop T-shirt, gray midi skirt, black shoes, blue leather gloves, and a matching blue top-handle bag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: At Who What Wear, we frequently delve into the art of crafting stylish skirt outfits, and recent glimpses from Copenhagen Fashion Week confirm that a winning ensemble combines a skirt and a blazer. We saw many attendees prove that whether it's a maxi dress or miniskirt with an oversize or cinched-waist blazer, this trend is doable and versatile. Tip: When wearing an oversize blazer, leave it open and pair it with a simple fitted white tank or T-shirt to create an effortlessly chic aesthetic.

I've personally rocked this look in the streets of New York City, and I'm eager to do it again. Next time, I'll add a vibrant bag and playful shoes to elevate the ensemble and give it a Scandinavian twist.

A woman wearing a brown cinched belted blazer, a white bralette, ivory maxi skirt, black sandals, black large sunglasses, and a black top-handle bag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing a pinstripe oversized blazer, a white graphic t-shirt, a black denim miniskirt, a leopard bag, and green lace-up heels.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Flared Asymmetric Midi Skirt
COS
Flared Asymmetric Midi Skirt

Midi skirts are a sure bet for fall and winter. 

Zara Blazer
zara
Oversized Blazer

This look so expensive.

MANGO, Pleated Mini-Skirt
MANGO
Pleated Miniskirt

I love the way the miniskirt is styled here.

3. Beautiful Bermudas

A woman wearing a striped polo shirt, khaki bermuda shorts, pointed toe heels, a brown tote bag, and sunglasses.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: As the end of summer approaches, Bermuda shorts are making a prominent appearance on the streets of Copenhagen. This unconventional silhouette may provoke initial skepticism, but it's worth considering for its practicality. The shorts are ideal for the transitional weather between summer and fall, providing a stylish option when it's too warm for long pants yet too chilly for regular shorts.

Their versatility was evident as they were effortlessly paired with minimalist pieces such as polo shirts and blazers. Additionally, the choice of footwear—including ballet flats and sleek heels—complemented the outfits perfectly. With the arrival of September, it's anticipated that these shorts will be styled with knee-high boots and loafers with socks, demonstrating their adaptability for the evolving seasons.

A woman wearing a gray blazer-like top, white bermuda shorts, white lace-up ballet flats, and sunglasses.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing an ivory oversized blazer, a white t-shirt, black heels, a brown shoulder bag, chain necklace, black sunglasses, and black leather bermuda shorts.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Xavier Pleated Denim Shorts
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Xavier Pleated Denim Shorts

Scandi-girl approved.

Carmen Short
ANINE BING
Carmen Short

I just tried these on and can attest to the fact that they're flattering and very comfortable.

Pleated Grain De Poudre Shorts
TOTEME
Pleated Grain De Poudre Shorts

Toteme doesn't miss when it comes to elevated basics.

Ellis Pleated Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Ellis Pleated Denim Shorts

The sharp pleats are simply perfect.

4. Sizeable & Soft Clutches

A woman wearing a white button-down short sleeve shirt, burgundy maxi skirt, black heels, and a oversized tan clutch bag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Oversize clutches featuring shapeless, cloud-like silhouettes have been seen all over the spring and fall runways, again capturing the fashion world's attention. On the first two days of Copenhagen Fashion Week, the unique silhouette was embraced by over ten fashion-forward individuals (yes, I counted), and each one's method of styling them was a hit. These clutches were seen in chic neutrals like chocolate brown and warm tan and were carefully styled with various outfits, from skirts of different lengths to relaxed baggy jeans and flowing maxi dresses.

A woman wearing a tailored ivory top, baggy light-wash jeans, pointed toe shoes, oversized sunglasses, and a large black soft clutch.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A woman wear oval-shaped sunglasses, a brown maxi dress, white heels, and a brown oversized clutch bag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Vittoria Clutch
Reformation
Vittoria Clutch

Reformation always gets it.

Folded Patent-Leather Clutch
& Other Stories
Folded Patent-Leather Clutch

I love that this bag has a strap since I'll probably get tired of holding it in my hand.

Tove, Large Satin Clutch
Tove
Large Satin Clutch

The satin fabric and ribbon-like drawstrings add to the bag's elegance.

Estuche Clay
Flattered
Estuche Clay

This looks so similar to The Row bag Kendall Jenner carried a few months ago in NYC.

5. Monochromatic Merlot

A woman wearing a burgundy polo sweater, burgundy leather shorts, a black belt, black pointed toe heels, and a black crossbody bag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: If you haven't caught wind of it yet, burgundy, also known as merlot and oxblood, is set to be the most prominent color trend for the upcoming season. It's no wonder that the fashion-forward women of Copenhagen, who always seem to be ahead of the curve, have taken this color to new heights by creating head-to-toe monochrome looks. We've long known that this hue has the power to elevate any outfit, but when worn in a matching ensemble, it exudes an unmatched air of luxurious richness. The great news is that there's already a multitude of burgundy pieces available, from sleek leather goods and glossy shoes to eye-catching outerwear and simple yet chic tops. Snatch them up while you can, because I'm almost certain they'll be flying off the shelves by the end of next month.

A woman wearing a burgundy sweater vest, burgundy sheer maxi skirt, black heels, and a micro black bag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing a burgundy long blazer coat, burgundy slingback heels, large sunglasses, and a burgundy bag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Joanne Cotton Cardigan
Reformation
Joanne Cotton Cardigan

The perfect fall cardigan.

Madewell, The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots

These come in nine colors.

X Revolve Silk Rosalie Dress
THE MODE X Revolve
Silk Rosalie Dress

For the next time you're a wedding guest.

Blouson Motard Gem
SIMKHAI
Blouson Motard Gem Jacket

This whole look nails the sporty-chic aesthetic.

6. Modern Suiting

A woman wearing a pale green oversized blazer with matching trousers, black heels, and a striped button-down shirt.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: At the fall 2024 shows, designers surprised fashion enthusiasts by introducing a new direction for suiting, focusing on tailored and fitted styles. Despite this trend, women at Copenhagen Fashion Week embraced the "dated" approach, opting for roomy blazers paired with baggy trousers. This more relaxed aesthetic may spark controversy, but street style enthusiasts have proven that this look effortlessly exudes an "Oh, I just threw this on" vibe that many aspire to achieve. To master the laid-back vibe, consider sticking to a monochromatic color scheme. When it comes to accessories, a large clutch and kitten heels will add a touch of sophistication and convey a strong sense of confidence.

A woman wearing an oversized brown blazer with a blue button-down shirt, brown tailored pants, sunglasses, and a brown suede clutch.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing an ivory oversize blazer with matching trousers, a knit clutch, and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Siena Relaxed Italian Wool Blazer
Banana Republic
Siena Relaxed Italian Wool Blazer

This light-gray hue always makes an oversize blazer look sophisticated.

Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant
Banana Republic
Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pants

The matching pants are a need.

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

This blazer is designed to seamlessly transition from professional to casual settings, making it a must-have in any wardrobe.

Bea Pleated Crepe Straight-Leg Pants
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Pleated Crepe Straight-Leg Pants

These versatile pants can be paired with the matching blazer for a sophisticated and put-together look, or they can be styled with a sheer blouse or a classic white T-shirt for a more relaxed yet chic vibe.

7. Pops of Red

Two woman wearing pops of red. One woman is wearing a red cardigan that is opened with a black bandeau, black high-waisted jeans, red sandals, and a black bag. The other woman is wearing an off-the-shoulder red top, cheetah-print clutch, wide-leg jeans, and red ballet flats.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Yes, the people in Copenhagen were enamored with rich burgundy tones, but they also adored incorporating pops of cherry red, fall 2023's hottest color trend, into their outfits. Whether it was a vibrant red top paired with loose-fitting blue jeans or an ensemble featuring a midi skirt accessorized with a bright red clutch, the infusion of red-hued clothing and accessories brought a flashy yet carefree flair to the fashion-forward individuals in the city.

A woman wearing a red tank top with light wash baggy jeans, sandals, and a white shoulder bag that has a silk scarf tied to it.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing black sunglasses, a yellow zebra-print polo shirt, a burgundy fringe skirt with silver grommets, yellow prada slingback heels, and a large red clutch.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Rib-Knit Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Top

The ribbed detailing feels so elevated.

Sam Edelman, Ari Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
Ari Ballet Flats

I adore my yellow pair of these shoes! I find myself reaching for them time and time again because not only are they incredibly comfortable, but they're also super cute.

Combined Lyocell Top
MANGO
Combined Lyocell Top

This top combines two trends in one—layered tank tops and red hues.

Knot Bag
NLA Collection
Knot Bag

Dress this up with a black gown or down with jeans and a sweater.

8. Birkin-ifyed Bags

A woman at Copenhagen spring/summer 2025 fashion week wearing a pinstripe blazer, jorts, kitten heels and a bag with bag charms.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: The bag-charm trend offers a versatile way to accessorize your handbags, allowing you to express your unique style. It originated from the iconic French fashion muse Jane Birkin and then was approved by some of our favorite celebrities, such as Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway. Now, it's garnered admiration from stylish Scandinavian women, who have personalized their designer bags with an array of adornments, from lively beads to elegant gold charms. As someone who favors simplistic attire, I can envision myself opting for the latter style.

A woman wearing a button down shirt under a black dress, carrying a woven Marni colorful tote bag with bag charms.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A woman wearing a mustard-color leather jacket, denim bermuda shorts, Jacquemus heels, and a Loewe bag with gold bag charms.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Collectible Cherry Charm
COACH
Collectible Cherry Charm

The cherries would look so cute on a canvas tote bag.

Bias keychain
Martine Ali
Silver Coated Bias Keychain

This one is for the minimalist dresser.

Le Cœur Cloche Mini Leather and Silver-Tone Keyring
ALAÏA
Le Cœur Cloche Mini Leather and Silver-Tone Keyring

Wear this around your neck or attach it your favorite leather bag.

Hermes Milo Lambskin Grigri Rodeo Horse Bag Charm Mm Craie Gold Mauve Pale
Hermès
Milo Lambskin Grigri Rodeo Horse Bag Charm

I'm obsessed, and I'm not even a horse person.

Explore More:
Copenhagen Fashion Week Style Tips Fashion Week
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

