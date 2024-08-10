8 Copenhagen Street Style Trends I Plan to Replicate in New York

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

As fashion month kicks off yet again, all eyes turn to the stylish streets of Copenhagen, the Scandinavian fashion capital. Over the last five days, attendees of the spring/summer 2025 shows displayed a diverse range of impeccably put-together looks, staying true to the signature Scandi fashion aesthetic, which often features classic blazers, wide-leg pants, colorful handbags, and preppy footwear.

With some of the Who What Wear team on-site and others keeping a close watch on all the incoming photos, we spotted several enduring trends that have been gaining momentum over the past few years. Think bright-red hues and baggy jeans. Additionally, we couldn't help but notice a few fresh arrivals that have captivated the fashion-forward crowd in recent months.

Read on to discover the standout street style trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week that I can't wait to bring to life in New York City—my home and the epicenter of fashion in the U.S.

1. Fine Frocks

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Chunky knit and crochet dresses have always been fashion staples for fall and summer, respectively. But when analyzing Copenhagen's street style, we came across a unique dress style that combines elements from both, making it perfect for the end of summer or even the transition into fall. These "fine frocks" are lightweight yet less revealing than the sheer dresses popular last season, making them more versatile and wearable.

Whether it's a long-sleeve or tank dress, each style we encountered was in a crisp white or ivory color and featured a floor-length hem, making them look sophisticated. While the women we observed paired these dresses with ballet flats and flip-flops due to the warm weather, come fall, this silhouette will look equally stunning when styled with tall boots or paired with a vintage leather jacket and Mary Janes.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

MANGO Knit Long Dress $100 SHOP NOW The exact dress one of the attendees wore.

Pandora Organically Shaped Broad Open Bangle $350 SHOP NOW Take style notes from the chic woman at Copenhagen fashion week and pair your knit dresses with a chunky gold bangle.

Lioness Prophecy Maxi Dress $89 SHOP NOW I'd wear this under an oversize blazer.

Bananhot Sofia Dress $249 SHOP NOW The high-neck design is so tasteful.

2. Blazers With Skirts

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: At Who What Wear, we frequently delve into the art of crafting stylish skirt outfits , and recent glimpses from Copenhagen Fashion Week confirm that a winning ensemble combines a skirt and a blazer. We saw many attendees prove that whether it's a maxi dress or miniskirt with an oversize or cinched-waist blazer, this trend is doable and versatile. Tip: When wearing an oversize blazer, leave it open and pair it with a simple fitted white tank or T-shirt to create an effortlessly chic aesthetic.

I've personally rocked this look in the streets of New York City, and I'm eager to do it again. Next time, I'll add a vibrant bag and playful shoes to elevate the ensemble and give it a Scandinavian twist.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

COS Flared Asymmetric Midi Skirt $135 SHOP NOW Midi skirts are a sure bet for fall and winter.

zara Oversized Blazer $90 SHOP NOW This look so expensive.

MANGO Pleated Miniskirt $40 SHOP NOW I love the way the miniskirt is styled here.

3. Beautiful Bermudas

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: As the end of summer approaches, Bermuda shorts are making a prominent appearance on the streets of Copenhagen. This unconventional silhouette may provoke initial skepticism, but it's worth considering for its practicality. The shorts are ideal for the transitional weather between summer and fall, providing a stylish option when it's too warm for long pants yet too chilly for regular shorts.

Their versatility was evident as they were effortlessly paired with minimalist pieces such as polo shirts and blazers. Additionally, the choice of footwear—including ballet flats and sleek heels—complemented the outfits perfectly. With the arrival of September, it's anticipated that these shorts will be styled with knee-high boots and loafers with socks, demonstrating their adaptability for the evolving seasons.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Xavier Pleated Denim Shorts $170 SHOP NOW Scandi-girl approved.

ANINE BING Carmen Short $300 SHOP NOW I just tried these on and can attest to the fact that they're flattering and very comfortable.

TOTEME Pleated Grain De Poudre Shorts $440 SHOP NOW Toteme doesn't miss when it comes to elevated basics.

AGOLDE Ellis Pleated Denim Shorts $270 SHOP NOW The sharp pleats are simply perfect.

4. Sizeable & Soft Clutches

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Oversize clutches featuring shapeless, cloud-like silhouettes have been seen all over the spring and fall runways, again capturing the fashion world's attention. On the first two days of Copenhagen Fashion Week, the unique silhouette was embraced by over ten fashion-forward individuals (yes, I counted), and each one's method of styling them was a hit. These clutches were seen in chic neutrals like chocolate brown and warm tan and were carefully styled with various outfits, from skirts of different lengths to relaxed baggy jeans and flowing maxi dresses.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Reformation Vittoria Clutch $348 SHOP NOW Reformation always gets it.

& Other Stories Folded Patent-Leather Clutch $159 SHOP NOW I love that this bag has a strap since I'll probably get tired of holding it in my hand.

Tove Large Satin Clutch $745 SHOP NOW The satin fabric and ribbon-like drawstrings add to the bag's elegance.

Flattered Estuche Clay $299 SHOP NOW This looks so similar to The Row bag Kendall Jenner carried a few months ago in NYC.

5. Monochromatic Merlot

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: If you haven't caught wind of it yet, burgundy, also known as merlot and oxblood, is set to be the most prominent color trend for the upcoming season. It's no wonder that the fashion-forward women of Copenhagen, who always seem to be ahead of the curve, have taken this color to new heights by creating head-to-toe monochrome looks. We've long known that this hue has the power to elevate any outfit, but when worn in a matching ensemble, it exudes an unmatched air of luxurious richness. The great news is that there's already a multitude of burgundy pieces available, from sleek leather goods and glossy shoes to eye-catching outerwear and simple yet chic tops. Snatch them up while you can, because I'm almost certain they'll be flying off the shelves by the end of next month.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Reformation Joanne Cotton Cardigan $148 SHOP NOW The perfect fall cardigan.

Madewell The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots $198 SHOP NOW These come in nine colors.

THE MODE X Revolve Silk Rosalie Dress $249 SHOP NOW For the next time you're a wedding guest.

SIMKHAI Blouson Motard Gem Jacket $645 $220 SHOP NOW This whole look nails the sporty-chic aesthetic.

6. Modern Suiting

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: At the fall 2024 shows, designers surprised fashion enthusiasts by introducing a new direction for suiting, focusing on tailored and fitted styles. Despite this trend, women at Copenhagen Fashion Week embraced the "dated" approach, opting for roomy blazers paired with baggy trousers. This more relaxed aesthetic may spark controversy, but street style enthusiasts have proven that this look effortlessly exudes an "Oh, I just threw this on" vibe that many aspire to achieve. To master the laid-back vibe, consider sticking to a monochromatic color scheme. When it comes to accessories, a large clutch and kitten heels will add a touch of sophistication and convey a strong sense of confidence.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

Banana Republic Siena Relaxed Italian Wool Blazer $260 $120 SHOP NOW This light-gray hue always makes an oversize blazer look sophisticated.

Banana Republic Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pants $150 $90 SHOP NOW The matching pants are a need.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer $345 SHOP NOW This blazer is designed to seamlessly transition from professional to casual settings, making it a must-have in any wardrobe.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Pleated Crepe Straight-Leg Pants $230 SHOP NOW These versatile pants can be paired with the matching blazer for a sophisticated and put-together look, or they can be styled with a sheer blouse or a classic white T-shirt for a more relaxed yet chic vibe.

7. Pops of Red

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Style Notes: Yes, the people in Copenhagen were enamored with rich burgundy tones, but they also adored incorporating pops of cherry red, fall 2023's hottest color trend , into their outfits. Whether it was a vibrant red top paired with loose-fitting blue jeans or an ensemble featuring a midi skirt accessorized with a bright red clutch, the infusion of red-hued clothing and accessories brought a flashy yet carefree flair to the fashion-forward individuals in the city.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

H&M Rib-Knit Top $32 SHOP NOW The ribbed detailing feels so elevated.

Sam Edelman Ari Ballet Flats $130 $91 SHOP NOW I adore my yellow pair of these shoes! I find myself reaching for them time and time again because not only are they incredibly comfortable, but they're also super cute.

MANGO Combined Lyocell Top $50 SHOP NOW This top combines two trends in one—layered tank tops and red hues.

NLA Collection Knot Bag $250 SHOP NOW Dress this up with a black gown or down with jeans and a sweater.

8. Birkin-ifyed Bags

Style Notes: The bag-charm trend offers a versatile way to accessorize your handbags, allowing you to express your unique style. It originated from the iconic French fashion muse Jane Birkin and then was approved by some of our favorite celebrities, such as Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway. Now, it's garnered admiration from stylish Scandinavian women, who have personalized their designer bags with an array of adornments, from lively beads to elegant gold charms. As someone who favors simplistic attire, I can envision myself opting for the latter style.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shop the trend:

COACH Collectible Cherry Charm $35 SHOP NOW The cherries would look so cute on a canvas tote bag.

Martine Ali Silver Coated Bias Keychain $75 SHOP NOW This one is for the minimalist dresser.

ALAÏA Le Cœur Cloche Mini Leather and Silver-Tone Keyring $450 SHOP NOW Wear this around your neck or attach it your favorite leather bag.