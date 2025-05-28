In SoHo, These Three Fashion Items Are Considered Every Fashion Person's Holy Grail

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Walk around SoHo, New York City's downtown shopping district, and you'll see a lot of fashion trends, both inside stores and outside them. The best style, though, comes from people who aren't necessarily following trends. Instead, they're wearing classic wardrobe items that are cool and have been cool forever. Three such staples are vintage jeans, worn-in loafers, and a great suede jacket, all items that were spotted on Daisy Edgar-Jones this week when she, herself, was seen walking through SoHo.

Having just returned from her trip to Cannes for the French city's annual film festival, the On Swift Horses star wasted no time trading in her formal Gucci dresses and resortwear for timeless, laid-back NYC essentials. Edgar-Jones was specifically seen strolling through the neighborhood with her mom post-Whole Foods trip, wearing tiny sunglasses, a black sweater, a tobacco-colored suede blazer, vintage-looking jeans, and simple loafers paired with socks. The easy ensemble epitomizes understated, cool-girl street style, something that many might want to achieve, but often miss the mark on. That's because it's not easy finding the right pieces to pull off this look. A great suede jacket, a perfectly fitting pair of jeans, and comfortable loafers take time to source, and in a world where speed and convenience often win out against patience, most consumers tend to try to get away with lesser versions of these fashion staples. As per usual, though, a slow, intentional approach always wins.

WHO: Daisy Edgar-Jones

Fortunately, I've done the work, and I know just where to find these downtown NYC fashion items. Scroll down to shop my tried-and-true favorites that will get you Edgar-Jones' cool daytime ensemble surprisingly quickly.

