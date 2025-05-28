In SoHo, These Three Fashion Items Are Considered Every Fashion Person's Holy Grail

By
Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a brown suede blazer, black sweater, vintage jeans, socks, and black loafers in SoHo.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Walk around SoHo, New York City's downtown shopping district, and you'll see a lot of fashion trends, both inside stores and outside them. The best style, though, comes from people who aren't necessarily following trends. Instead, they're wearing classic wardrobe items that are cool and have been cool forever. Three such staples are vintage jeans, worn-in loafers, and a great suede jacket, all items that were spotted on Daisy Edgar-Jones this week when she, herself, was seen walking through SoHo.

Having just returned from her trip to Cannes for the French city's annual film festival, the On Swift Horses star wasted no time trading in her formal Gucci dresses and resortwear for timeless, laid-back NYC essentials. Edgar-Jones was specifically seen strolling through the neighborhood with her mom post-Whole Foods trip, wearing tiny sunglasses, a black sweater, a tobacco-colored suede blazer, vintage-looking jeans, and simple loafers paired with socks. The easy ensemble epitomizes understated, cool-girl street style, something that many might want to achieve, but often miss the mark on. That's because it's not easy finding the right pieces to pull off this look. A great suede jacket, a perfectly fitting pair of jeans, and comfortable loafers take time to source, and in a world where speed and convenience often win out against patience, most consumers tend to try to get away with lesser versions of these fashion staples. As per usual, though, a slow, intentional approach always wins.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Daisy Edgar-Jones

Fortunately, I've done the work, and I know just where to find these downtown NYC fashion items. Scroll down to shop my tried-and-true favorites that will get you Edgar-Jones' cool daytime ensemble surprisingly quickly.

Shop downtown NYC fashion items, inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones:

100% Suede Bomber Jacket With Pockets
ZARA
100% Suede Bomber Jacket With Pockets

There's a reason why this genuine suede jacket (for under $300) keeps selling out. It's damn near perfect.

Levi's Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

You won't find a closer match for genuine vintage jeans than these Dad Jeans from Levi's.

New Winona Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather
j.crew
Winona Penny Loafers

Always a winner.

Leather Suede Blazer
ZARA
Leather Suede Blazer

This color is so rich and old school.

Re/done the Unisex Mel Jeans
Re/done
The Unisex Mel Jeans

The best jeans are unisex.

G.h.bass , Whitney Weejuns® Penny Loafers
G.h.bass
Whitney Weejuns® Penny Loafers

A forever classic.

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Suede Leather Blazer
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Suede Leather Blazer

I went to Massimo Dutti's store in Miami and was shocked at how amazing the suede selection was. Everything is so buttery and luxe.

Levi's 501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

If you don't own 501s, I don't think we can be friends.

Women's Astaire Loafer in Black
Bottega Veneta
Astaire Loafer

The golden knot on these is peak fashion girl.

MANGO, Straight Suede Blazer
MANGO
Straight Suede Blazer

Yes, yes, a million times yes.

banana republic, High-Rise 90s Straight Jean
banana republic
High-Rise 90s Straight Jean

Oops, I already ordered these.

Hereditas Textured-Leather Loafers
THE ROW
Hereditas Textured-Leather Loafers

Good luck finding these again if you don't buy them now.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

