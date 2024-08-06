The fall/winter 2024 season is approaching and it one of the chicest showings on the runways in recent memory. There was an overall movement towards elegance that was executed in trends ranging from swan-like ladies who lunch fashion with modern twists. Silhouettes shifted to standout shapes such as nipped-in waists and high-neck outerwear. Classic sportswear made a major comeback. Each of these overarching trends point to a sense of sophistication and a grown-up wardrobe that is reflecting how people are shopping.

These trends and themes extend across fashion as a whole as we look to fall. One way we’re seeing that take shape: the fall jacket trends taking over for fall 2024. Extra polished boxy jackets and cascading necklines are ushering in a new wave of cool elegance. Funnel neck silhouettes are a key buy. Shades of green are setting the tone for the next big color trend. But the list doesn’t end there. Ahead, more on the top jacket trends to know for fall 2024 and the key pieces to shop.

The shape of the season: funnel necks. Phoebe Philo helped set the direction for the trend with pieces launched in her eponymous collection last year and the silhouette has exploded since then.

KHAITE Melbo Leather-Trimmed Wool-Blend Felt Coat $4600 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Sabbia Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat $350 $190 SHOP NOW

We have seen the rise of polished jackets in the last several years but designers have doubled down on them for fall. Altuzarra showcased classic bouclé versions while Chanel introduced styles constructed from leather and shearling.

Nili Lotan Paige Cotton Blend Tweed Jacket $1150 SHOP NOW

Celine Chelsea Jacket $5200 SHOP NOW

While red and burgundy were the colors that defined fashion in the first half of 2024, shades of green are set to take over in the second half of the year.

CARVEN Oversized Satin-Twill Hooded Jacket $1490 SHOP NOW

MANGO Cropped Tweed Jacket With Pockets $140 $50 SHOP NOW

The theme of sophistication continues in the form of jackets designed with cascading necklines. At Carven, Bottega Veneta, and Chanel, we saw outerwear finished with sweeping folded collars that impact other-era elegance.

Lafayette 148 New York Wool-Silk Crepe Portrait Collar Jacket $1898 SHOP NOW

massimo dutti High Neck Cropped Parka $198 SHOP NOW

On the runways, furry pieces were back in a notable way as designers integrated faux fur and upcycled fur into outerwear. The jacket worn by Gigi Hadid on the Miu Miu runway in Milan is sure to be an in-demand piece this season and inspire countless fall looks.

Nejera Studio Upcycled Mink Jacket (price upon request) SHOP NOW

Saison Louise Faux Fur Jacket $268 SHOP NOW

Hourglass clothing shapes have been on the rise but really took hold on the fall/winter 2024 runways, including exaggerated shapes in collections such as Jil Sander.

Reformation Larsen Linen Jacket $278 SHOP NOW

Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket $348 SHOP NOW

Brands including Bottega Veneta and Hermès added an unexpected luxe twist to outerwear with leather collars. The detail is subtle, yet impactful.

Lafayette 148 New York Cotton Double Face Reversible Car Coat $1798 SHOP NOW

While peacoats are traditionally navy, nautical-inspired pieces originally worn by sailors, designers reimagined the classic piece—including Miuccia Prada who showcased versions on both the Prada and Miu Miu runways.

& Other Stories Relaxed Cropped Pea Coat $179 SHOP NOW

Theory Cropped Peacoat $595 $238 SHOP NOW

A decade back, motorcycle jackets were an essential in every fashion person's closet but they have been on the decline. Their comeback is imminent now, though, since they were so dominant on the fall/winter 2024 runways—albeit in updated takes such as funnel neck versions at Burberry and slim-fitting styles at Prada.

Nour Hammour Rayan Leather Jacket $1691 SHOP NOW