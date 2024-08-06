The Top Jacket Trends to Know For Fall 2024
The fall/winter 2024 season is approaching and it one of the chicest showings on the runways in recent memory. There was an overall movement towards elegance that was executed in trends ranging from swan-like ladies who lunch fashion with modern twists. Silhouettes shifted to standout shapes such as nipped-in waists and high-neck outerwear. Classic sportswear made a major comeback. Each of these overarching trends point to a sense of sophistication and a grown-up wardrobe that is reflecting how people are shopping.
These trends and themes extend across fashion as a whole as we look to fall. One way we’re seeing that take shape: the fall jacket trends taking over for fall 2024. Extra polished boxy jackets and cascading necklines are ushering in a new wave of cool elegance. Funnel neck silhouettes are a key buy. Shades of green are setting the tone for the next big color trend. But the list doesn’t end there. Ahead, more on the top jacket trends to know for fall 2024 and the key pieces to shop.
The shape of the season: funnel necks. Phoebe Philo helped set the direction for the trend with pieces launched in her eponymous collection last year and the silhouette has exploded since then.
We have seen the rise of polished jackets in the last several years but designers have doubled down on them for fall. Altuzarra showcased classic bouclé versions while Chanel introduced styles constructed from leather and shearling.
While red and burgundy were the colors that defined fashion in the first half of 2024, shades of green are set to take over in the second half of the year.
The theme of sophistication continues in the form of jackets designed with cascading necklines. At Carven, Bottega Veneta, and Chanel, we saw outerwear finished with sweeping folded collars that impact other-era elegance.
On the runways, furry pieces were back in a notable way as designers integrated faux fur and upcycled fur into outerwear. The jacket worn by Gigi Hadid on the Miu Miu runway in Milan is sure to be an in-demand piece this season and inspire countless fall looks.
Hourglass clothing shapes have been on the rise but really took hold on the fall/winter 2024 runways, including exaggerated shapes in collections such as Jil Sander.
Brands including Bottega Veneta and Hermès added an unexpected luxe twist to outerwear with leather collars. The detail is subtle, yet impactful.
While peacoats are traditionally navy, nautical-inspired pieces originally worn by sailors, designers reimagined the classic piece—including Miuccia Prada who showcased versions on both the Prada and Miu Miu runways.
A decade back, motorcycle jackets were an essential in every fashion person's closet but they have been on the decline. Their comeback is imminent now, though, since they were so dominant on the fall/winter 2024 runways—albeit in updated takes such as funnel neck versions at Burberry and slim-fitting styles at Prada.
