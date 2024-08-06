The Top Jacket Trends to Know For Fall 2024

Jackets on the fall/winter 2024 runway
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
The fall/winter 2024 season is approaching and it one of the chicest showings on the runways in recent memory. There was an overall movement towards elegance that was executed in trends ranging from swan-like ladies who lunch fashion with modern twists. Silhouettes shifted to standout shapes such as nipped-in waists and high-neck outerwear. Classic sportswear made a major comeback. Each of these overarching trends point to a sense of sophistication and a grown-up wardrobe that is reflecting how people are shopping.

These trends and themes extend across fashion as a whole as we look to fall. One way we’re seeing that take shape: the fall jacket trends taking over for fall 2024. Extra polished boxy jackets and cascading necklines are ushering in a new wave of cool elegance. Funnel neck silhouettes are a key buy. Shades of green are setting the tone for the next big color trend. But the list doesn’t end there. Ahead, more on the top jacket trends to know for fall 2024 and the key pieces to shop.

The shape of the season: funnel necks. Phoebe Philo helped set the direction for the trend with pieces launched in her eponymous collection last year and the silhouette has exploded since then.

Melbo Leather-Trimmed Wool-Blend Felt Coat
KHAITE
Melbo Leather-Trimmed Wool-Blend Felt Coat

Sabbia Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Sabbia Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat

We have seen the rise of polished jackets in the last several years but designers have doubled down on them for fall. Altuzarra showcased classic bouclé versions while Chanel introduced styles constructed from leather and shearling.

Nili Lotan, Paige Cotton Blend Tweed Jacket
Nili Lotan
Paige Cotton Blend Tweed Jacket

Celine, Chelsea Jacket
Celine
Chelsea Jacket

While red and burgundy were the colors that defined fashion in the first half of 2024, shades of green are set to take over in the second half of the year.

Oversized Satin-Twill Hooded Jacket
CARVEN
Oversized Satin-Twill Hooded Jacket

Cropped Tweed Jacket With Pockets
MANGO
Cropped Tweed Jacket With Pockets

The theme of sophistication continues in the form of jackets designed with cascading necklines. At Carven, Bottega Veneta, and Chanel, we saw outerwear finished with sweeping folded collars that impact other-era elegance.

Wool-Silk Crepe Portrait Collar Jacket
Lafayette 148 New York
Wool-Silk Crepe Portrait Collar Jacket

massimo dutti, High Neck Cropped Parka
massimo dutti
High Neck Cropped Parka

On the runways, furry pieces were back in a notable way as designers integrated faux fur and upcycled fur into outerwear. The jacket worn by Gigi Hadid on the Miu Miu runway in Milan is sure to be an in-demand piece this season and inspire countless fall looks.

Nejera Studio, Upcycled Mink Jacket (price upon request)
Nejera Studio
Upcycled Mink Jacket (price upon request)

Louise Faux Fur Jacket in Cocoa
Saison
Louise Faux Fur Jacket

Hourglass clothing shapes have been on the rise but really took hold on the fall/winter 2024 runways, including exaggerated shapes in collections such as Jil Sander.

Larsen Linen Jacket
Reformation
Larsen Linen Jacket

Helsa, Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket
Helsa
Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket

Brands including Bottega Veneta and Hermès added an unexpected luxe twist to outerwear with leather collars. The detail is subtle, yet impactful.

Cotton Double Face Reversible Car Coat
Lafayette 148 New York
Cotton Double Face Reversible Car Coat

Toteme, Leather-Trimmed Jacket
Toteme
Leather-Trimmed Jacket

While peacoats are traditionally navy, nautical-inspired pieces originally worn by sailors, designers reimagined the classic piece—including Miuccia Prada who showcased versions on both the Prada and Miu Miu runways.

Relaxed Cropped Pea Coat
& Other Stories
Relaxed Cropped Pea Coat

Theory, Cropped Peacoat
Theory
Cropped Peacoat

A decade back, motorcycle jackets were an essential in every fashion person's closet but they have been on the decline. Their comeback is imminent now, though, since they were so dominant on the fall/winter 2024 runways—albeit in updated takes such as funnel neck versions at Burberry and slim-fitting styles at Prada.

Nour Hammour, Rayan Leather Jacket
Nour Hammour
Rayan Leather Jacket

Exclusive Beatrisse Oversized Leather Moto Jacket
By Malene Birger
Beatrisse Oversized Leather Moto Jacket

