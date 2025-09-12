Hailey Bieber's Go-To Yoga Teacher Reveals Her Athleisure Capsule Wardrobe—and It's Good

Krissy Jones is best known as the founder of cult-favorite yoga studio Sky Ting and the teacher It girls turn to, but her influence extends far beyond the mat. Fresh off an appearance in Vogue’s Summer Issue with Hailey Bieber, Jones has joined Beyond Yoga’s Seek Beyond campaign, a project anchored in the ethos of “progress over perfection.”

The campaign, which features a spoken-word anthem by Issa Rae and a series of personal vignettes, champions finding joy in the journey—something I personally have taken out of the fitness studio and into my day-to-day life.

That same perspective seems to have shaped Jones’s personal style, which is the definition of effortless yoga-girl chic. So I simply had to ask her, “What’s your athleisure capsule wardrobe?" She ended up sharing that with me and so much more. Discover our conversation below.

beyond yoga krissy jones

(Image credit: Courtesy of Beyond Yoga)

How would you describe your athleisure style in three words?

Effortless. Sporty. Feminine. Beyond Yoga has always nailed that balance between style and comfort—you feel polished but never overdone, which is exactly how I like to live in my clothes.

What’s your current go-to outfit for a flow?

I’m always in my Beyond Yoga crop top, which has the perfect fit and feel—paired with BY Spacedye shorts and a button-down shirt tied around my waist. It’s comfortable, but it also has personality.

Tell us about partnering with Beyond Yoga. What is the Seek Beyond message, and what does it mean to you?

I was so excited to work with Beyond Yoga to help launch Seek Beyond. Not only do I genuinely love their product, but the message behind the platform really resonated with me. The idea of progress over perfection and always finding joy in the journey is exactly how I approach both my practice and my business.

In wellness, things can often feel rigid or performative, but Seek Beyond is about celebrating real growth in all its forms. It’s about discovering joy in the small, everyday moments of movement.

You were recently part of the Vogue Summer Issue. How do you work with Hailey Bieber, and has she ever influenced your style (and vice versa)?

Working with Hailey on that shoot was such a joy. Her style is clean but modern, and I love how she mixes high and low effortlessly. I wouldn’t say she directly influences my style, but I think we have the same approach and are drawn to things that feel natural, unfussy, and chic. She makes wellness look cool.

1. Yoga Shorts

krissy jones

(Image credit: @krissy_jones)

"A forever staple."

2. Cropped Tank Top

beyond yoga krissy jones

(Image credit: @krissy_jones)

"Flattering, versatile, and SOFT!"

3. Pedal Pushers

krissy jones

(Image credit: @krissy_jones)

"Loving capris right now! Very chic!"

4. Oversized Vintage Men's Button Down

krissy jones

(Image credit: @krissy_jones)

"Usually borrowed from my boyfriend’s closet. I throw it over yoga clothes, shorts, or even swimwear—it’s effortless and always looks chic."

5. Sporty Shorts

krissy jones

(Image credit: @krissy_jones)

"Lightweight, sporty, and easy to move in. I pair them with a cropped BY tank (or my Eres one-piece as a bodysuit) for studio-to-street. I live in easy, athletic shorts that move with me—sporty, minimal, and chic enough for coffee after class."

Shop more fashion girl approved activewear:

